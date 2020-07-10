Apartment List
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:52 PM

4 Apartments for rent in Richmond, MI with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Richmond apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
36620 Heritage Dr.
36620 Heritage Dr, Richmond, MI
Studio
$3,438
2292 sqft
This sub-lease unit is waiting for a professional with needs of multiple examination rooms, a lobby, staff service desk, a break area and many storage spots. All equipment is excluded from the lease and is the sole property of previous tenant.

1 Unit Available
67367 S Main St.
67367 S Main St, Richmond, MI
Studio
$2,000
2000 sqft
Great location on Main St. Front of building with display window faces Main St. Lots of parking. Could be used for many businesses. Was a Tubby's Sub Shop. Also sold fried chicken and ice cream. Building is on the west side of Main St.
Results within 10 miles of Richmond

1 Unit Available
50474 Bay Run North
50474 Bay Run North, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1200 sqft
Beautiful townhouse with a large master bedroom with 2 walk-in closets for plenty of storage. Additionally there are one and a half baths and first floor laundry. Newer carpet and Appliances in 2019.

1 Unit Available
58510 Main Street
58510 Main Street, New Haven, MI
Studio
$1,250
3000 sqft
Beautiful restaurant opportunity in the village. Restaurant layout already in place. Immediate possession. Turn key facility.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Richmond, MI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Richmond apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

