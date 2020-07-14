Parker's Landing

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $75 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $250
limit: 1
rent: $35/month
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 60 lb Weight Limit
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, 1 assigned covered carport with apartment, and any over-flow parking is on a first-come first-serve basis.