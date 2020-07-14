All apartments in Portland
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:06 AM

Parker's Landing

Open Now until 5pm
712 Parkers Dr · (517) 201-0259
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

712 Parkers Dr, Portland, MI 48875

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 210 · Avail. Aug 31

$785

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 203 · Avail. Aug 31

$785

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 402 · Avail. Aug 31

$870

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 614 · Avail. Aug 31

$955

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1186 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parker's Landing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
Discover a luxury apartment community where personal touches make the difference and careful attention is paid to every detail. At Parker's Landing we understand that our job is to make you feel at home. We pride ourselves on our hospitality and our professionalism and insist on it at every level. Our unique floor plans offer an elegance for those who insist on stylish living at its best. You will find that Parker's Landing not only meet your expectations, but surpasses them. Reminiscent of country living with small town ambiance, Parker's Landing is nestled in an area that has country charm with the convenience of living just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and quick access to all major thoughfares. At Parker's Landing, we know that few things are as important as the place you call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $75 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $250
limit: 1
rent: $35/month
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 60 lb Weight Limit
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, 1 assigned covered carport with apartment, and any over-flow parking is on a first-come first-serve basis.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parker's Landing have any available units?
Parker's Landing has 4 units available starting at $785 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Parker's Landing have?
Some of Parker's Landing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parker's Landing currently offering any rent specials?
Parker's Landing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parker's Landing pet-friendly?
Yes, Parker's Landing is pet friendly.
Does Parker's Landing offer parking?
Yes, Parker's Landing offers parking.
Does Parker's Landing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Parker's Landing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Parker's Landing have a pool?
No, Parker's Landing does not have a pool.
Does Parker's Landing have accessible units?
No, Parker's Landing does not have accessible units.
Does Parker's Landing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parker's Landing has units with dishwashers.
Does Parker's Landing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Parker's Landing has units with air conditioning.
