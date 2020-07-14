Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport

Discover a luxury apartment community where personal touches make the difference and careful attention is paid to every detail. At Parker's Landing we understand that our job is to make you feel at home. We pride ourselves on our hospitality and our professionalism and insist on it at every level. Our unique floor plans offer an elegance for those who insist on stylish living at its best. You will find that Parker's Landing not only meet your expectations, but surpasses them. Reminiscent of country living with small town ambiance, Parker's Landing is nestled in an area that has country charm with the convenience of living just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and quick access to all major thoughfares. At Parker's Landing, we know that few things are as important as the place you call home.