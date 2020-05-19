93 W Strathmore

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

93 Strathmore Pontiac 3 bedroom/1 bath ranch with 2 car garage - For a priority showing pleasae fill out a guest card at http://bit.ly/93-gc



Beautiful 3-bedroom 1 bath Ranch is waiting for you and your family. Located in Pontiac and built in 1955 this home comes with nice back yard, partially finished basement, dinning area in the kitchen and 2 car attached grage. Freshly painted and clean, this home is in move-in condition. Close to shopping, places of worship, schools, grocery, pharmacy, restaurants and freeways. Located just south of W Columbia Ave between Baldwin and Stanley.



Tenant qualifications: Online application w/$35 fee only after you have seen the home in person. Must have provable gross income 3x the rent ($3,150) or Sec 8 and a minimum of ($2,625) to cover the first months rent and the security deposit (1.5x rent). Tenant will be required to enter into tenant agreement with the water company and put all other utilities in their name. $100 Admin fee required at move-in. No evictions or long history of late payments.



Section 8 welcome.



Contact us today!



No Pets Allowed



