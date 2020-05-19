All apartments in Pontiac
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:39 AM

93 W Strathmore

93 Strathmore Avenue West · (248) 209-6755 ext. 101
Location

93 Strathmore Avenue West, Pontiac, MI 48340

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 93 W Strathmore · Avail. now

$1,050

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1164 sqft

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
93 Strathmore Pontiac 3 bedroom/1 bath ranch with 2 car garage - For a priority showing pleasae fill out a guest card at http://bit.ly/93-gc

Beautiful 3-bedroom 1 bath Ranch is waiting for you and your family. Located in Pontiac and built in 1955 this home comes with nice back yard, partially finished basement, dinning area in the kitchen and 2 car attached grage. Freshly painted and clean, this home is in move-in condition. Close to shopping, places of worship, schools, grocery, pharmacy, restaurants and freeways. Located just south of W Columbia Ave between Baldwin and Stanley.

Tenant qualifications: Online application w/$35 fee only after you have seen the home in person. Must have provable gross income 3x the rent ($3,150) or Sec 8 and a minimum of ($2,625) to cover the first months rent and the security deposit (1.5x rent). Tenant will be required to enter into tenant agreement with the water company and put all other utilities in their name. $100 Admin fee required at move-in. No evictions or long history of late payments.

Section 8 welcome.

Contact us today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5571538)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 93 W Strathmore have any available units?
93 W Strathmore has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pontiac, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pontiac Rent Report.
Is 93 W Strathmore currently offering any rent specials?
93 W Strathmore isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 93 W Strathmore pet-friendly?
No, 93 W Strathmore is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pontiac.
Does 93 W Strathmore offer parking?
Yes, 93 W Strathmore does offer parking.
Does 93 W Strathmore have units with washers and dryers?
No, 93 W Strathmore does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 93 W Strathmore have a pool?
No, 93 W Strathmore does not have a pool.
Does 93 W Strathmore have accessible units?
No, 93 W Strathmore does not have accessible units.
Does 93 W Strathmore have units with dishwashers?
No, 93 W Strathmore does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 93 W Strathmore have units with air conditioning?
No, 93 W Strathmore does not have units with air conditioning.
