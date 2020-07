Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher oven refrigerator

Don't let bad credit stop you from being a homeowner. This home is for rent. We have Rent to Owns available.

This quaint 3 bedroom ranch has a large living room that flows into an all season deck. Freshly painted and wood floor just refinished. This home also provides lake privileges on all sports Sylvan Lake; with a private subdivision beach. A view of the lake can be enjoyed from the upper deck patio. Finished lower level. Beautiful landscaped yard with.

Ask about our CREDIT REBUILDING program which includes adding your rental payments to your Credit Report. STOP paying someone else's mortgage and start paying your own.



