165 Chippewa Rd

Amenities
Application is pending on this home
Must see rental property located in Historic Seminole Hills. 3 bedrooms, 2 Full bath Colonial Style Home. Large living room features a decorative fireplace. Office/Study space with plenty of light & marble flooring. Florida Room with plenty of windows for fresh air & new slate flooring. Great Space for entertaining on those spring/summer nights. Newly refinished wood floors & new paint throughout entire home. Spacious Kitchen with plenty of cabinets and a built in desk. Formal dining room with a crystal chandelier. Basement has been partially finished with a full bath, laundry & rec room. 3 nice sized bedroom upstairs with large closets & ceiling fans. This home also offers a huge & clean attic space for additional storage. Appliances in unit are available for use but are not included in rent. Home Protection coverage for appliances $1395 monthly rent $1395.00 Security Deposit. Trash inc. Tenant pays all other utilities. Pets negotiable for an additional fee. Application Fee $35 per application. Licensed Agent must be present. Sorry, no section 8 vouchers.
$35 non-refundable application fee per application.
Requirements:
No evictions or judgments in the last 3 years.
Must have verifiable income-2.5 X rent, satisfactory rental history.
Screening includes background check and credit evaluation.
Approval takes 1-2 business days. Minimum 12 month lease.
The property can be held for up to 1 month max with receipt of security deposit and a signed holding agreement. Security Deposit is 1 1/2 month of rent unless otherwise noted.
Like us on FaceBook for more information today!!
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Real-Deal-Management-LLC/89858272099?ref=hl
(RLNE4703835)