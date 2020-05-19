All apartments in Pontiac
Last updated May 12 2020 at 9:33 AM

165 Chippewa Rd

165 Chippewa Road · (248) 234-4281 ext. 3
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

165 Chippewa Road, Pontiac, MI 48341
Seminole Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1395 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1408 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Application is pending on this home
Must see rental property located in Historic Seminole Hills. 3 bedrooms, 2 Full bath Colonial Style Home. Large living room features a decorative fireplace. Office/Study space with plenty of light & marble flooring. Florida Room with plenty of windows for fresh air & new slate flooring. Great Space for entertaining on those spring/summer nights. Newly refinished wood floors & new paint throughout entire home. Spacious Kitchen with plenty of cabinets and a built in desk. Formal dining room with a crystal chandelier. Basement has been partially finished with a full bath, laundry & rec room. 3 nice sized bedroom upstairs with large closets & ceiling fans. This home also offers a huge & clean attic space for additional storage. Appliances in unit are available for use but are not included in rent. Home Protection coverage for appliances $1395 monthly rent $1395.00 Security Deposit. Trash inc. Tenant pays all other utilities. Pets negotiable for an additional fee. Application Fee $35 per application. Licensed Agent must be present. Sorry, no section 8 vouchers.

$35 non-refundable application fee per application.

Requirements:
No evictions or judgments in the last 3 years.
Must have verifiable income-2.5 X rent, satisfactory rental history.
Screening includes background check and credit evaluation.
Approval takes 1-2 business days. Minimum 12 month lease.

The property can be held for up to 1 month max with receipt of security deposit and a signed holding agreement. Security Deposit is 1 1/2 month of rent unless otherwise noted.

Like us on FaceBook for more information today!!

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Real-Deal-Management-LLC/89858272099?ref=hl

(RLNE4703835)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 Chippewa Rd have any available units?
165 Chippewa Rd has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pontiac, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pontiac Rent Report.
What amenities does 165 Chippewa Rd have?
Some of 165 Chippewa Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 Chippewa Rd currently offering any rent specials?
165 Chippewa Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 Chippewa Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 165 Chippewa Rd is pet friendly.
Does 165 Chippewa Rd offer parking?
Yes, 165 Chippewa Rd does offer parking.
Does 165 Chippewa Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 165 Chippewa Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 Chippewa Rd have a pool?
No, 165 Chippewa Rd does not have a pool.
Does 165 Chippewa Rd have accessible units?
No, 165 Chippewa Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 165 Chippewa Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 165 Chippewa Rd has units with dishwashers.
