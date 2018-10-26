All apartments in Pontiac
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

130 Dresden Ave

130 Dresden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

130 Dresden Avenue, Pontiac, MI 48340

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
Large ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Open living with kitchen appliances included. Large unfinished basement with a walk out to the back yard.

Application Requirements -- Must Have
Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $3000. (2.5x Rent)
No evictions filed in the last 5 years.
No Felonies in the last 5 years.

Yes, Pets are welcome.
No Section 8.

CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!
(734) 287-6619

PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.

"From our family to yours, welcome home."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Dresden Ave have any available units?
130 Dresden Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pontiac, MI.
How much is rent in Pontiac, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pontiac Rent Report.
Is 130 Dresden Ave currently offering any rent specials?
130 Dresden Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Dresden Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 130 Dresden Ave is pet friendly.
Does 130 Dresden Ave offer parking?
No, 130 Dresden Ave does not offer parking.
Does 130 Dresden Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 Dresden Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Dresden Ave have a pool?
No, 130 Dresden Ave does not have a pool.
Does 130 Dresden Ave have accessible units?
No, 130 Dresden Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Dresden Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 Dresden Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Dresden Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 Dresden Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
