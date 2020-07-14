All apartments in Plymouth
Find more places like Plymouth Heritage.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plymouth, MI
/
Plymouth Heritage
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:06 PM

Plymouth Heritage

12811 Heritage · (734) 228-1240
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Plymouth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12811 Heritage, Plymouth, MI 48170

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 827101 · Avail. now

$860

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 827102 · Avail. Sep 19

$860

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 892201 · Avail. Sep 7

$880

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 908201 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 931101 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Plymouth Heritage.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
Property Amenities
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
Created with your comfort and convenience in mind.
When you make the choice to call Plymouth Heritage Apartments your new home, you will live your life in both the dynamic community of Plymouth, MI and in the comfort of your well-appointed home! Start by choosing your spacious one or two-bedroom floorplan that includes everything needed for your modern living enjoyment. You'll appreciate all the extra time your maintenance-free lifestyle offers! We are pet friendly at Plymouth Heritage, so your “furry friends” are right at home too! In addition, your new home is within a short walking distance of historical downtown Plymouth where you can enjoy the world-famous ice festival or visit the many eclectic shops and restaurants with indoor and outdoor dining options. Plymouth Heritage is close to major freeways, exciting downtown Detroit and Ann Arbor's cultural attractions are a short drive away. Your beautiful home is waiting for you at Plymouth Heritage Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Plymouth Heritage have any available units?
Plymouth Heritage has 10 units available starting at $860 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Plymouth Heritage have?
Some of Plymouth Heritage's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Plymouth Heritage currently offering any rent specials?
Plymouth Heritage is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Plymouth Heritage pet-friendly?
Yes, Plymouth Heritage is pet friendly.
Does Plymouth Heritage offer parking?
Yes, Plymouth Heritage offers parking.
Does Plymouth Heritage have units with washers and dryers?
No, Plymouth Heritage does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Plymouth Heritage have a pool?
Yes, Plymouth Heritage has a pool.
Does Plymouth Heritage have accessible units?
No, Plymouth Heritage does not have accessible units.
Does Plymouth Heritage have units with dishwashers?
No, Plymouth Heritage does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Plymouth Heritage have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Plymouth Heritage has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Plymouth Heritage?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Starkweather Lofts
301 Plymouth Rd
Plymouth, MI 48170
Uptown Apartments
49730 Uptown Ave.
Plymouth, MI 48187

Similar Pages

Plymouth 1 BedroomsPlymouth 2 Bedrooms
Plymouth Apartments with ParkingPlymouth Dog Friendly Apartments
Plymouth Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MI
Novi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MIMonroe, MIOregon, OHSylvania, OH
Harper Woods, MIWoodhaven, MIRochester, MIMelvindale, MIFarmington, MIDavison, MIHowell, MIWolverine Lake, MITemperance, MIBelleville, MIMilford, MINorthville, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity