Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

917 E Main Street

917 E Main St · No Longer Available
Location

917 E Main St, Paw Paw, MI 49079

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Available 6-1-2020 . This is a 8-unit apartment complex with a locked main entrance. Each unit is 1000 sqft and has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. New windows with good sized bedrooms and kitchen. The building is well maintained and conveniently located in the heart of Paw Paw. Coin laundry on premises. Rent includes lawn care and snow removal, trash, water, sewer, and heat. Stove, refrigerator and common area water softeners as well. No smoking. No pets. *Photos are similar to each unit but not exact to each unit. $200 nonrefundable cleaning fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

