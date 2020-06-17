917 E Main Street

Amenities

on-site laundry parking range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Available 6-1-2020 . This is a 8-unit apartment complex with a locked main entrance. Each unit is 1000 sqft and has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. New windows with good sized bedrooms and kitchen. The building is well maintained and conveniently located in the heart of Paw Paw. Coin laundry on premises. Rent includes lawn care and snow removal, trash, water, sewer, and heat. Stove, refrigerator and common area water softeners as well. No smoking. No pets. *Photos are similar to each unit but not exact to each unit. $200 nonrefundable cleaning fee.