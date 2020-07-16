5346 BROOKEMONTE Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

Like new ground floor unit, private entry, gas fireplace, 2 full baths, neutral décor. Very quiet setting overlooking the common area at the rear of the complex. amenities include clubhouse, community pool, gym, basketball & tennis courts. Owner pays for the association fee. Please submit a credit report with the intent to lease form. No smoking, no pets per association rules. Tenant is to pay all utilities and to provide renters insurance. Photos are of the unit prior to the current tenants occupancy. Licensed MI Real Estate Agent must be present at all showings.