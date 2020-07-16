All apartments in Oakland County
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:16 PM

5346 BROOKEMONTE Circle

5346 Brookemonte Circle · (248) 293-0000
Location

5346 Brookemonte Circle, Oakland County, MI 48306

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1344 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Like new ground floor unit, private entry, gas fireplace, 2 full baths, neutral décor. Very quiet setting overlooking the common area at the rear of the complex. amenities include clubhouse, community pool, gym, basketball & tennis courts. Owner pays for the association fee. Please submit a credit report with the intent to lease form. No smoking, no pets per association rules. Tenant is to pay all utilities and to provide renters insurance. Photos are of the unit prior to the current tenants occupancy. Licensed MI Real Estate Agent must be present at all showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5346 BROOKEMONTE Circle have any available units?
5346 BROOKEMONTE Circle has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5346 BROOKEMONTE Circle have?
Some of 5346 BROOKEMONTE Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5346 BROOKEMONTE Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5346 BROOKEMONTE Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5346 BROOKEMONTE Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5346 BROOKEMONTE Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland County.
Does 5346 BROOKEMONTE Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5346 BROOKEMONTE Circle offers parking.
Does 5346 BROOKEMONTE Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5346 BROOKEMONTE Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5346 BROOKEMONTE Circle have a pool?
Yes, 5346 BROOKEMONTE Circle has a pool.
Does 5346 BROOKEMONTE Circle have accessible units?
No, 5346 BROOKEMONTE Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5346 BROOKEMONTE Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5346 BROOKEMONTE Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 5346 BROOKEMONTE Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5346 BROOKEMONTE Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
