4798 Sundale Drive

Amenities
Great Clarkston ranch with easy access to I75. Newer updates: roof, kitchen, refrigerator, dishwasher, furnace & c/a. Interior was freshly painted throughout and new carpet was installed in the living room and family room last week. Attached carport, detached 2 1/2 car garage. Huge fenced backyard. Minimum two year lease. Well-behaved pets considered with non-refundable pet deposit. Must submit application, application fee, credit report with FICO score of 650+, last two pay stubs and references.