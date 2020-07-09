All apartments in Oakland County
Find more places like 4798 Sundale Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakland County, MI
/
4798 Sundale Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:35 PM

4798 Sundale Drive

4798 Sundale Drive · (248) 625-1400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4798 Sundale Drive, Oakland County, MI 48346

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1357 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
Great Clarkston ranch with easy access to I75. Newer updates: roof, kitchen, refrigerator, dishwasher, furnace & c/a. Interior was freshly painted throughout and new carpet was installed in the living room and family room last week. Attached carport, detached 2 1/2 car garage. Huge fenced backyard. Minimum two year lease. Well-behaved pets considered with non-refundable pet deposit. Must submit application, application fee, credit report with FICO score of 650+, last two pay stubs and references.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4798 Sundale Drive have any available units?
4798 Sundale Drive has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4798 Sundale Drive have?
Some of 4798 Sundale Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4798 Sundale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4798 Sundale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4798 Sundale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4798 Sundale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4798 Sundale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4798 Sundale Drive offers parking.
Does 4798 Sundale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4798 Sundale Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4798 Sundale Drive have a pool?
No, 4798 Sundale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4798 Sundale Drive have accessible units?
No, 4798 Sundale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4798 Sundale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4798 Sundale Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4798 Sundale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4798 Sundale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4798 Sundale Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Village Club of Royal Oak
1132 N Campbell Rd
Royal Oak, MI 48067
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir
Troy, MI 48084
Oaks at Hampton Apartments
643 Dorchester Drive #225
Rochester Hills, MI 48307
Monticello Apartments
22700 Civic Center Dr
Southfield, MI 48033
Covington Club Apartments & Townhomes
33000 Covington Club Dr
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
Glengarry Park Apartments
850 Williamsbury Dr
Waterford, MI 48328
Regal Towers
27500 Franklin Rd
Southfield, MI 48034
Redwood Lake Orion
3331 Towne Park Dr
Lake Orion, MI 48359

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MISaginaw, MI
Novi, MIRoseville, MIMadison Heights, MIOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIFenton, MILake Orion, MIBerkley, MIPontiac, MIRochester, MIClawson, MI
Oak Park, MIBloomfield Hills, MIHazel Park, MIFerndale, MIBirmingham, MIAuburn Hills, MIWolverine Lake, MIFarmington, MIWalled Lake, MIMilford, MISouth Lyon, MILivonia, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity