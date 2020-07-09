4798 Sundale Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking garage

Great Clarkston ranch with easy access to I75. Newer updates: roof, kitchen, refrigerator, dishwasher, furnace & c/a. Interior was freshly painted throughout and new carpet was installed in the living room and family room last week. Attached carport, detached 2 1/2 car garage. Huge fenced backyard. Minimum two year lease. Well-behaved pets considered with non-refundable pet deposit. Must submit application, application fee, credit report with FICO score of 650+, last two pay stubs and references.