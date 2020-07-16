433 Fox Hills Dr N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Please contact via email for immediate response. Tenant to supply own appliances. $35 application fee per applicant. No smoking inside the house. Each household occupant over 18 years of age must submit separate application. GORGEOUS Bloomfield townhome w/PRVT entrances. GRANITE & MARBLE galore in kitchen & baths. HRDWD FLRS throughout 1ST & 2ND FLRS. Full PRIVATE BSMT. Gas stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator available for use. 5 MIN to I-75 or M-59. MIN to Somerset, Lakeside, & VLG of Rochester Hills. Close to GM plant, Chrysler HQ, OU and many offices & businesses. BLOOMFIELD HILLS SCHOOLS. $250 preparation fee, 1.5 months sec. dep. plus 1st month rent to move in. We are looking for a tenant who can afford the rent (monthly income 3.5 times rent), pays rent on time (able to supply proof of on time payment history) and takes care of the house (able to supply verified previous landlord references) $25 additional monthly pet fee per pet up to two (2) pets. One time $250.00 pet cleaning fee. BATVAI *NO SECTION 8* SEE AGENT REMARKS.



(RLNE5591029)