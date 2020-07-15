3509 TREMONTE Circle N

Amenities
Move right in, available for immediate occupancy!! Professionally cleaned and ready to go! Beautiful Upper End Unit Condo featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, great room and private balcony with beautiful views overlooking gazebo & common grounds. Private laundry room with washer & dryer. Association fee included in rent gives you access to the pool, tennis, basketball court, exercise & more! Well kept sidewalks all throughout the community, great for walking and exercise. No pets allowed. All appliances included. Truly a great condo and community!