Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:08 PM

3509 TREMONTE Circle N

3509 Tremonte Circle North · (248) 360-2900
Location

3509 Tremonte Circle North, Oakland County, MI 48306

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1142 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Move right in, available for immediate occupancy!! Professionally cleaned and ready to go! Beautiful Upper End Unit Condo featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, great room and private balcony with beautiful views overlooking gazebo & common grounds. Private laundry room with washer & dryer. Association fee included in rent gives you access to the pool, tennis, basketball court, exercise & more! Well kept sidewalks all throughout the community, great for walking and exercise. No pets allowed. All appliances included. Truly a great condo and community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3509 TREMONTE Circle N have any available units?
3509 TREMONTE Circle N has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3509 TREMONTE Circle N have?
Some of 3509 TREMONTE Circle N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3509 TREMONTE Circle N currently offering any rent specials?
3509 TREMONTE Circle N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3509 TREMONTE Circle N pet-friendly?
No, 3509 TREMONTE Circle N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland County.
Does 3509 TREMONTE Circle N offer parking?
Yes, 3509 TREMONTE Circle N offers parking.
Does 3509 TREMONTE Circle N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3509 TREMONTE Circle N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3509 TREMONTE Circle N have a pool?
Yes, 3509 TREMONTE Circle N has a pool.
Does 3509 TREMONTE Circle N have accessible units?
No, 3509 TREMONTE Circle N does not have accessible units.
Does 3509 TREMONTE Circle N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3509 TREMONTE Circle N has units with dishwashers.
Does 3509 TREMONTE Circle N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3509 TREMONTE Circle N does not have units with air conditioning.
