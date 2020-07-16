2988 Aspen Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Location! Location! Location! Welcome to this open floor plan, spacious ranch with finished walk-out basement, attached garage, newer paint, flooring, lighting, granite counters in kitchen and so much more. Master bath with updated flooring and vanity. Perfect location and central to all the amenities needed with award winning Bloomfield Hills Schools. Walk out basement leads you to a large corner lot with plenty of trees and tiered deck to enjoy for your entertaining or just to enjoy your morning coffee in the spring air. This is a perfect home in an amazing neighborhood with immediate occupancy! Pets allowed with pet fee and cleaning fee.