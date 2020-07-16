All apartments in Oakland County
2988 Aspen Lane
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:29 PM

2988 Aspen Lane

2988 Aspen Lane · (586) 214-5978
Location

2988 Aspen Lane, Oakland County, MI 48302

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1635 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Location! Location! Location! Welcome to this open floor plan, spacious ranch with finished walk-out basement, attached garage, newer paint, flooring, lighting, granite counters in kitchen and so much more. Master bath with updated flooring and vanity. Perfect location and central to all the amenities needed with award winning Bloomfield Hills Schools. Walk out basement leads you to a large corner lot with plenty of trees and tiered deck to enjoy for your entertaining or just to enjoy your morning coffee in the spring air. This is a perfect home in an amazing neighborhood with immediate occupancy! Pets allowed with pet fee and cleaning fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2988 Aspen Lane have any available units?
2988 Aspen Lane has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2988 Aspen Lane have?
Some of 2988 Aspen Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2988 Aspen Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2988 Aspen Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2988 Aspen Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2988 Aspen Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2988 Aspen Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2988 Aspen Lane offers parking.
Does 2988 Aspen Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2988 Aspen Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2988 Aspen Lane have a pool?
No, 2988 Aspen Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2988 Aspen Lane have accessible units?
No, 2988 Aspen Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2988 Aspen Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2988 Aspen Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2988 Aspen Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2988 Aspen Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
