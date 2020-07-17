2950 TURTLE POND Court

Amenities

French Villa located in Prestigious Turtle lake. Over 4,600 sq feet of custom living & design. Open Floor plan offering a Gourmet kitchen,custom cabinetry, ceramic tiling& viking appliances. Kitchen nook overlooking backyard with two-way custom stone fireplace.Large butlers pantry w/adjoining wine cellar. Formal dining room boasts hardwood flooring custom lighting,custom crown molding. Great room with two way fireplace, grand ceilings and extensive crown molding. Custom library offers extensive wood working and masonry fireplace. 1 st floor master suite with beautiful hardwood flooring, his and her closets master suite with soaking tub custom tile work luxury at its finest. 4 large bedrooms upstairs with large closets and jack & jill baths all ceramic and custom granite. 1st floor laundry custom cabinets, built in mudroom cabinets, Daylight basement ready for you to finish.