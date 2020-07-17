All apartments in Oakland County
Find more places like 2950 TURTLE POND Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oakland County, MI
/
2950 TURTLE POND Court
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:36 AM

2950 TURTLE POND Court

2950 Turtlepond Court · (248) 684-6655
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2950 Turtlepond Court, Oakland County, MI 48302

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 4660 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
French Villa located in Prestigious Turtle lake. Over 4,600 sq feet of custom living & design. Open Floor plan offering a Gourmet kitchen,custom cabinetry, ceramic tiling& viking appliances. Kitchen nook overlooking backyard with two-way custom stone fireplace.Large butlers pantry w/adjoining wine cellar. Formal dining room boasts hardwood flooring custom lighting,custom crown molding. Great room with two way fireplace, grand ceilings and extensive crown molding. Custom library offers extensive wood working and masonry fireplace. 1 st floor master suite with beautiful hardwood flooring, his and her closets master suite with soaking tub custom tile work luxury at its finest. 4 large bedrooms upstairs with large closets and jack & jill baths all ceramic and custom granite. 1st floor laundry custom cabinets, built in mudroom cabinets, Daylight basement ready for you to finish.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2950 TURTLE POND Court have any available units?
2950 TURTLE POND Court has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2950 TURTLE POND Court have?
Some of 2950 TURTLE POND Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2950 TURTLE POND Court currently offering any rent specials?
2950 TURTLE POND Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2950 TURTLE POND Court pet-friendly?
No, 2950 TURTLE POND Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland County.
Does 2950 TURTLE POND Court offer parking?
Yes, 2950 TURTLE POND Court offers parking.
Does 2950 TURTLE POND Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2950 TURTLE POND Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2950 TURTLE POND Court have a pool?
No, 2950 TURTLE POND Court does not have a pool.
Does 2950 TURTLE POND Court have accessible units?
No, 2950 TURTLE POND Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2950 TURTLE POND Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2950 TURTLE POND Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2950 TURTLE POND Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2950 TURTLE POND Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2950 TURTLE POND Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Encore at Deerhill Villas
4000 Brookside Road
Village of Clarkston, MI 48346
Redwood Wolverine Lake
2799 Heron Hills Drive
Wolverine Lake, MI 48390
Citation Club
29540 Citation Cir
Farmington Hills, MI 48331
Kensington Park
30791 Jeffrey Ct
South Lyon, MI 48165
Park Lane Apartments
23344 Park Place Dr
Southfield, MI 48033
Saddle Creek Apartments
43398 Citation
Novi, MI 48375
Metropolitan Oxford
2580 Oxford Rd
Berkley, MI 48072
Chatsford Village
501 East Irving Avenue
Madison Heights, MI 48071

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MISaginaw, MI
Novi, MIRoseville, MIMadison Heights, MIOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIFenton, MILake Orion, MIBerkley, MIPontiac, MIRochester, MIClawson, MI
Oak Park, MIBloomfield Hills, MIHazel Park, MIFerndale, MIBirmingham, MIAuburn Hills, MIWolverine Lake, MIFarmington, MIWalled Lake, MIMilford, MISouth Lyon, MILivonia, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity