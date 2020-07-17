All apartments in Oakland County
Oakland County, MI
1910 RAYMOND Place
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:17 AM

1910 RAYMOND Place

1910 Raymond Place · (248) 644-6700
Location

1910 Raymond Place, Oakland County, MI 48302

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,250

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3384 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Amazing hilltop lot w/ 1.45 wooded acres in a very sought after location. Fully updated & move-in ready. 3,384 sq/ft 4 bdrm 3.5 bath. Open floor plan w/ vaulted ceilings, expansive views, wood floors, gorgeous gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances, oversized mudroom & laundry. Perfect flowing floor plan. Loaded w/ amenities. Birmingham schools & all conveniences just minutes away. Best of both worlds, Peaceful & private living awaits you. Lone Pine Lake Association membership included with private beach on Walnut Lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 RAYMOND Place have any available units?
1910 RAYMOND Place has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1910 RAYMOND Place have?
Some of 1910 RAYMOND Place's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1910 RAYMOND Place currently offering any rent specials?
1910 RAYMOND Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 RAYMOND Place pet-friendly?
No, 1910 RAYMOND Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oakland County.
Does 1910 RAYMOND Place offer parking?
Yes, 1910 RAYMOND Place offers parking.
Does 1910 RAYMOND Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1910 RAYMOND Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 RAYMOND Place have a pool?
Yes, 1910 RAYMOND Place has a pool.
Does 1910 RAYMOND Place have accessible units?
No, 1910 RAYMOND Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 RAYMOND Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1910 RAYMOND Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1910 RAYMOND Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1910 RAYMOND Place does not have units with air conditioning.
