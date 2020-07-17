1910 RAYMOND Place

Amenities
Amazing hilltop lot w/ 1.45 wooded acres in a very sought after location. Fully updated & move-in ready. 3,384 sq/ft 4 bdrm 3.5 bath. Open floor plan w/ vaulted ceilings, expansive views, wood floors, gorgeous gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances, oversized mudroom & laundry. Perfect flowing floor plan. Loaded w/ amenities. Birmingham schools & all conveniences just minutes away. Best of both worlds, Peaceful & private living awaits you. Lone Pine Lake Association membership included with private beach on Walnut Lake.