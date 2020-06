Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

The Park on Nine is a small cozy complex located just a short distance from downtown Ferndale on Nine Mile road. With dedicated parking, large, fully renovated apartments, and ample basement storage this is a great place to call home. The property has both 2 bedroom 1 bath and 3 bedroom 2 bath apartments. The property is in the Ferndale public school district.