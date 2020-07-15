All apartments in Novi
Pavilion Court Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

Pavilion Court Apartments

22675 Pavilion Dr · (248) 278-7170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

22675 Pavilion Dr, Novi, MI 48375

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 20-101 · Avail. now

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1140 sqft

Unit 22-105 · Avail. now

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1140 sqft

Unit 18-205 · Avail. now

$1,245

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1190 sqft

See 23+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pavilion Court Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
courtyard
e-payments
package receiving
At Pavilion Court, your comfort is our first priority. We offer the quality you expect and the service that a professional management team can provide. Living at Pavilion Court is more than simply living in a beautiful environment; it means living in a home where neighbors become friends and friends become neighbors. Located in the popular community of Novi, you are never far from work or play. Excellent shopping, world class dining, and exciting entertainment are just outside your door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pavilion Court Apartments have any available units?
Pavilion Court Apartments has 26 units available starting at $1,235 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Pavilion Court Apartments have?
Some of Pavilion Court Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pavilion Court Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Pavilion Court Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pavilion Court Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Pavilion Court Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Novi.
Does Pavilion Court Apartments offer parking?
No, Pavilion Court Apartments does not offer parking.
Does Pavilion Court Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pavilion Court Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pavilion Court Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Pavilion Court Apartments has a pool.
Does Pavilion Court Apartments have accessible units?
No, Pavilion Court Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Pavilion Court Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Pavilion Court Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Pavilion Court Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Pavilion Court Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
