Pavilion Court Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony carport walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool tennis court carport cc payments clubhouse courtyard e-payments package receiving

At Pavilion Court, your comfort is our first priority. We offer the quality you expect and the service that a professional management team can provide. Living at Pavilion Court is more than simply living in a beautiful environment; it means living in a home where neighbors become friends and friends become neighbors. Located in the popular community of Novi, you are never far from work or play. Excellent shopping, world class dining, and exciting entertainment are just outside your door.