45300 W 11 MILE Road

Amenities
Country living in the City of Novi on 1.31 acres. Owner to furnish lawn care. Updated master suite, jet tub. Gas log fireplace. Open family style kitchen with Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors, wet bar. One medium size dog ONLY. Tenants do not have access to green pole barn. However, the white barn is for tenant use. No smoking. 1.5 SD. $400 non refundable cleaning fee. No Cats. See attached application procedure. $25.00 app fee. NO SECTION 8, AGENT MUST ACCOMPANY ALL SHOWINGS. Available Mid July 2020