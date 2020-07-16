All apartments in Novi
45300 W 11 MILE Road
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

45300 W 11 MILE Road

45300 West 11 Mile Road · (248) 888-9133
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

45300 West 11 Mile Road, Novi, MI 48375

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2074 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Country living in the City of Novi on 1.31 acres. Owner to furnish lawn care. Updated master suite, jet tub. Gas log fireplace. Open family style kitchen with Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors, wet bar. One medium size dog ONLY. Tenants do not have access to green pole barn. However, the white barn is for tenant use. No smoking. 1.5 SD. $400 non refundable cleaning fee. No Cats. See attached application procedure. $25.00 app fee. NO SECTION 8, AGENT MUST ACCOMPANY ALL SHOWINGS. Available Mid July 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45300 W 11 MILE Road have any available units?
45300 W 11 MILE Road has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 45300 W 11 MILE Road have?
Some of 45300 W 11 MILE Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45300 W 11 MILE Road currently offering any rent specials?
45300 W 11 MILE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45300 W 11 MILE Road pet-friendly?
No, 45300 W 11 MILE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Novi.
Does 45300 W 11 MILE Road offer parking?
Yes, 45300 W 11 MILE Road offers parking.
Does 45300 W 11 MILE Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45300 W 11 MILE Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45300 W 11 MILE Road have a pool?
No, 45300 W 11 MILE Road does not have a pool.
Does 45300 W 11 MILE Road have accessible units?
No, 45300 W 11 MILE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 45300 W 11 MILE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45300 W 11 MILE Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 45300 W 11 MILE Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 45300 W 11 MILE Road does not have units with air conditioning.
