Home
/
Novi, MI
/
41733 MITCHELL Road
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:46 AM

41733 MITCHELL Road

41733 Mitchell Road · (248) 348-3000
Location

41733 Mitchell Road, Novi, MI 48377

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1960 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location overlooking pond in this spacious 4 bedroom 1.5 story condo. This recently painted and carpeted 1,960 sq ft condo features a first floor master or library, full bath with ceramic tile. Over sized island kitchen, maple cabinets, ceramic back splash, new stove, all appliances stay adjoining breakfast nook with door-wall to large deck. Large great room and dinning room provide plenty of natural light and openness. Finished basement with Berber carpeting, full bath and storage area. Great room with vaulted ceilings, 2 car attached garage. Immediate occupancy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41733 MITCHELL Road have any available units?
41733 MITCHELL Road has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 41733 MITCHELL Road have?
Some of 41733 MITCHELL Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41733 MITCHELL Road currently offering any rent specials?
41733 MITCHELL Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41733 MITCHELL Road pet-friendly?
No, 41733 MITCHELL Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Novi.
Does 41733 MITCHELL Road offer parking?
Yes, 41733 MITCHELL Road offers parking.
Does 41733 MITCHELL Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 41733 MITCHELL Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 41733 MITCHELL Road have a pool?
No, 41733 MITCHELL Road does not have a pool.
Does 41733 MITCHELL Road have accessible units?
No, 41733 MITCHELL Road does not have accessible units.
Does 41733 MITCHELL Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41733 MITCHELL Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 41733 MITCHELL Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 41733 MITCHELL Road does not have units with air conditioning.
