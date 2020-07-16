41733 MITCHELL Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great location overlooking pond in this spacious 4 bedroom 1.5 story condo. This recently painted and carpeted 1,960 sq ft condo features a first floor master or library, full bath with ceramic tile. Over sized island kitchen, maple cabinets, ceramic back splash, new stove, all appliances stay adjoining breakfast nook with door-wall to large deck. Large great room and dinning room provide plenty of natural light and openness. Finished basement with Berber carpeting, full bath and storage area. Great room with vaulted ceilings, 2 car attached garage. Immediate occupancy