Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse concierge on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill internet access sauna cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr laundry package receiving

Nestled into a tree-lined neighborhood in Grand Rapid's northeastern corner, Pine Ridge provides a calm oasis while staying hear the city's main attractions. Dining, shopping, golfing, skiing, and major expressways are all mere minutes away. Closer yet is the breathtaking woodland views and spacious contemporary comfort of your Pine Ridge home. Please call for an appointment today.