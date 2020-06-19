All apartments in Northview
4186 Ambrose Ave NE
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:30 AM

4186 Ambrose Ave NE

4186 Ambrose Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4186 Ambrose Avenue Northeast, Northview, MI 49525

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4186 Ambrose Ave NE have any available units?
4186 Ambrose Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Northview, MI.
Is 4186 Ambrose Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
4186 Ambrose Ave NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4186 Ambrose Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 4186 Ambrose Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northview.
Does 4186 Ambrose Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 4186 Ambrose Ave NE does offer parking.
Does 4186 Ambrose Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4186 Ambrose Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4186 Ambrose Ave NE have a pool?
No, 4186 Ambrose Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 4186 Ambrose Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 4186 Ambrose Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4186 Ambrose Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4186 Ambrose Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4186 Ambrose Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4186 Ambrose Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
