Niles, MI
803 Regent Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 2:50 PM

803 Regent Street

803 Regent Street · No Longer Available
Location

803 Regent Street, Niles, MI 49120

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
This beautiful 2 bed 1 bath duplex in Niles features hardwood floors and a claw foot tub, making this a must see! Tons of vintage charm plus washer and dryer hook-ups, off street parking, and a great location- close proximity to local restaurants and the River walk in Niles. This half of the duplex also has use of the detached garage for storage. You pay gas, electric and trash with a provider of your choice, and a $25/ month utility fee for water and sewer. Tenant will share lawn care and snow removal with the other half of the duplex. Sorry no AC in this unit.

This unit is pet friendly with a pet deposit for cats only- no dogs at this time. Non-refundable application fee $50. You must view the property or with an agent before application will be processed.Visit our website cressyeverett.com/rentals today to schedule a tour!

THIS PROPERTY IS NOT ADVERTISED ON CRAIGSLIST. It is not available for rent through anyone else besides Cressy and Everett rentals. We have an exclusive contract with the owner to list this unit. Please contact us if anyone approaches you or anyone else regarding this rental. Cressy and Everett does not accept Western Union, Moneygram, Cashapp, or Cash.

This is a deposit-free property with Obligo. Qualified tenants do not have to pay a traditional certified deposit and instead opt for a billing authorization.

What you should know about Obligo:
Cressy & Everett is a deposit-free property management company.

With Obligo:
1. Tenants keep their deposits to save, invest, or travel.
2. Tenants pay a small, monthly, non-refundable fee instead of paying a large deposit amount sitting in an account somewhere.
3. Cressy & Everett can bill the tenant for damage or missed rent

Rental Terms: Rent: $700, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

