803 Regent Street

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage dogs allowed

This beautiful 2 bed 1 bath duplex in Niles features hardwood floors and a claw foot tub, making this a must see! Tons of vintage charm plus washer and dryer hook-ups, off street parking, and a great location- close proximity to local restaurants and the River walk in Niles. This half of the duplex also has use of the detached garage for storage. You pay gas, electric and trash with a provider of your choice, and a $25/ month utility fee for water and sewer. Tenant will share lawn care and snow removal with the other half of the duplex. Sorry no AC in this unit.



This unit is pet friendly with a pet deposit for cats only- no dogs at this time. Non-refundable application fee $50. You must view the property or with an agent before application will be processed.Visit our website cressyeverett.com/rentals today to schedule a tour!



This is a deposit-free property with Obligo. Qualified tenants do not have to pay a traditional certified deposit and instead opt for a billing authorization.



Rental Terms: Rent: $700, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.