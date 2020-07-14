Amenities

Unit Amenities refrigerator air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly e-payments internet access online portal

Lakeshore Pointe Apartments in New Baltimore, MI features quaint 1 bedroom apartments in a quiet, wooded setting just a short walk from Anchor Bay. Each of our spacious apartments include a fully equipped kitchen and our pet-friendly community offers many amenities such as onsite laundry facilities, covered parking, and more. Our location close to I-94 and just off 23 Mile Road and Jefferson allows residents easy access to nearby shopping and restaurants, Anchor Bay, Lake St. Clair and Selfridge Air National Guard Base. Resident satisfaction is our top priority at Lakeshore Pointe Apartments. We offer easy to use online services that are quick, reliable, and secure. From paying your rent to making a maintenance request, our online resident portal helps to make your monthly routine simple. Call us to schedule your tour today and find out why Lakeshore Pointe Apartments is the next place you will want to call home.