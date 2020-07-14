All apartments in New Baltimore
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

Lakeshore Pointe Apartments

50980 Jefferson Avenue · (248) 413-8079
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

50980 Jefferson Avenue, New Baltimore, MI 48047

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lakeshore Pointe Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Lakeshore Pointe Apartments in New Baltimore, MI features quaint 1 bedroom apartments in a quiet, wooded setting just a short walk from Anchor Bay. Each of our spacious apartments include a fully equipped kitchen and our pet-friendly community offers many amenities such as onsite laundry facilities, covered parking, and more. Our location close to I-94 and just off 23 Mile Road and Jefferson allows residents easy access to nearby shopping and restaurants, Anchor Bay, Lake St. Clair and Selfridge Air National Guard Base. Resident satisfaction is our top priority at Lakeshore Pointe Apartments. We offer easy to use online services that are quick, reliable, and secure. From paying your rent to making a maintenance request, our online resident portal helps to make your monthly routine simple. Call us to schedule your tour today and find out why Lakeshore Pointe Apartments is the next place you will want to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $510
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Open lot included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lakeshore Pointe Apartments have any available units?
Lakeshore Pointe Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Baltimore, MI.
What amenities does Lakeshore Pointe Apartments have?
Some of Lakeshore Pointe Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lakeshore Pointe Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Lakeshore Pointe Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lakeshore Pointe Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Lakeshore Pointe Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Lakeshore Pointe Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Lakeshore Pointe Apartments offers parking.
Does Lakeshore Pointe Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lakeshore Pointe Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lakeshore Pointe Apartments have a pool?
No, Lakeshore Pointe Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Lakeshore Pointe Apartments have accessible units?
No, Lakeshore Pointe Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Lakeshore Pointe Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lakeshore Pointe Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Lakeshore Pointe Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Lakeshore Pointe Apartments has units with air conditioning.
