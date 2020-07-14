Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

At Georgetown Apartments, located in Chesterfield, MI, we offer studio, one and two bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens, balconies and patios, and more. Our pet-friendly community features many amenities as well, such as on-site laundry facilities, free parking, and large, beautiful courtyards. Placed just off I-94, our community is near shopping, restaurants, Anchor Bay, Lake St. Clair, Partridge Creek Mall and Selfridge Air National Guard Base. Resident satisfaction is our top priority at Georgetown Apartments. We provide simple to use online services that are quick, reliable, and secure. From paying your rent to making a maintenance request, our online resident portal helps to make your monthly routine easy. Call us to schedule a tour today and find out why Georgetown Apartments is the next place you will want to call home.