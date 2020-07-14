All apartments in New Baltimore
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

Georgetown Apartments

28123 23 Mile Rd · (586) 210-3963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

28123 23 Mile Rd, New Baltimore, MI 48051

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Georgetown Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
At Georgetown Apartments, located in Chesterfield, MI, we offer studio, one and two bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens, balconies and patios, and more. Our pet-friendly community features many amenities as well, such as on-site laundry facilities, free parking, and large, beautiful courtyards. Placed just off I-94, our community is near shopping, restaurants, Anchor Bay, Lake St. Clair, Partridge Creek Mall and Selfridge Air National Guard Base. Resident satisfaction is our top priority at Georgetown Apartments. We provide simple to use online services that are quick, reliable, and secure. From paying your rent to making a maintenance request, our online resident portal helps to make your monthly routine easy. Call us to schedule a tour today and find out why Georgetown Apartments is the next place you will want to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions. Weight limit: 35 lbs.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Georgetown Apartments have any available units?
Georgetown Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Baltimore, MI.
What amenities does Georgetown Apartments have?
Some of Georgetown Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Georgetown Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Georgetown Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Georgetown Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Georgetown Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Georgetown Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Georgetown Apartments offers parking.
Does Georgetown Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Georgetown Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Georgetown Apartments have a pool?
No, Georgetown Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Georgetown Apartments have accessible units?
No, Georgetown Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Georgetown Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Georgetown Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Georgetown Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Georgetown Apartments has units with air conditioning.
