Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 AM

13 Apartments for rent in New Baltimore, MI with parking

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
50474 Bay Run North
50474 Bay Run North, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1200 sqft
Beautiful townhouse with a large master bedroom with 2 walk-in closets for plenty of storage. Additionally there are one and a half baths and first floor laundry. Newer carpet and Appliances in 2019.

1 of 2

Last updated December 10 at 11:58pm
1 Unit Available
58510 Main Street
58510 Main Street, New Haven, MI
Studio
$1,250
3000 sqft
Beautiful restaurant opportunity in the village. Restaurant layout already in place. Immediate possession. Turn key facility.
Results within 10 miles of New Baltimore
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Prentiss Pointe Apartments
39111 Prentiss Road, Harrison, MI
1 Bedroom
$975
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1250 sqft
Live the life you were meant to live at Prentiss Pointe Apartments, one of Harrison Township’s newest apartment communities. Imagine a sun-filled home that offers lush surroundings, pristine living, and amenities tailored with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Macomb
23241 Yarrow Avenue, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
1311 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers ample living space with a den option, larger kitchen, and walk-in closets. Smoke-free community. Each home features a private garage attached. Near M-59 and M-53.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Mount Clemens
84 Northbound Gratiot Ave
84 Northbound Gratiot Ave, Mount Clemens, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
Two story home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Enclosed front porch. Great hardwood floors. There is a living room and a dining room. Full unfinished basement. Small back yard with a shed and a carport.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
36620 Heritage Dr.
36620 Heritage Dr, Richmond, MI
Studio
$3,438
2292 sqft
This sub-lease unit is waiting for a professional with needs of multiple examination rooms, a lobby, staff service desk, a break area and many storage spots. All equipment is excluded from the lease and is the sole property of previous tenant.

1 of 81

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
38215 Circle
38215 Circle Dr, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
Updated, clean & ready for new tenant June 1st.

1 of 50

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
21823 CHRISTENBURY CREEK Boulevard
21823 Christenbury Creek Boulevard, Macomb County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$5,950
3354 sqft
Rare new construction LEASE opportunity in Macomb Township's desirable Christenbury Creek community. Arteva's "Lancaster" colonial features over 3,700+ Sqft of finished living space including an elevated study and a sunken flex room.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Mount Clemens
70-82 Macomb Place
70 Macomb Pl, Mount Clemens, MI
Studio
$947
855 sqft
Space available ranging from 855 sqft up to 2898 sqft. Professional office space in downtown Mt Clemens. Flexible layouts, ample parking nearby, walking distance to courthouse, bars, restaurants, and shops.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
49680-49696 Gratiot
49680 Gratiot Ave, Macomb County, MI
Studio
$1,583
1080 sqft
Fantastic Space. Excellent visibility. Great freeway access. Heavy Traffic Counts. Nice Open Unit. Near Many Major Retailers.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
23357 Hall Road
23357 Hall Road, Macomb County, MI
Studio
$2,800
1200 sqft
NEW RETAIL DEVELOPMENT! Now taking reservations!! High traffic counts in Macomb Twp! 1200-12,290 square feet available! Brand New - customize to suit

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
44623 N Gratiot Avenue
44623 North Gratiot Avenue, Macomb County, MI
Studio
$925
800 sqft
Sign Space on High Traffic Gratiot Ave!!! Incredible Opportunity in a Densely Populated High Traffic Area- Come Join Penn Station Sub Shop, J & J Nails, Alteration Shop, Two Maids & A Mop, and Affordable Storage . One space with 800 sq ft.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
67367 S Main St.
67367 S Main St, Richmond, MI
Studio
$2,000
2000 sqft
Great location on Main St. Front of building with display window faces Main St. Lots of parking. Could be used for many businesses. Was a Tubby's Sub Shop. Also sold fried chicken and ice cream. Building is on the west side of Main St.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in New Baltimore, MI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some New Baltimore apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

