Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:32 AM

13 Apartments for rent in New Baltimore, MI with balcony

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
51864 Adler Park Dr E
51864 Adler Park Drive East, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1533 sqft
Sharp 2nd floor condo in Chesterfield!! Large open concept living room opens to Oak kitchen with custom cabinets. Sliding Door-wall to balcony over looking the grounds. Master Bedroom with Master Bathroom. Laundry room with appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
50474 Bay Run North
50474 Bay Run North, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1200 sqft
Beautiful townhouse with a large master bedroom with 2 walk-in closets for plenty of storage. Additionally there are one and a half baths and first floor laundry. Newer carpet and Appliances in 2019.
Results within 10 miles of New Baltimore
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Prentiss Pointe Apartments
39111 Prentiss Road, Harrison, MI
1 Bedroom
$975
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1250 sqft
Live the life you were meant to live at Prentiss Pointe Apartments, one of Harrison Township’s newest apartment communities. Imagine a sun-filled home that offers lush surroundings, pristine living, and amenities tailored with you in mind.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Macomb
23241 Yarrow Avenue, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1311 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers ample living space with a den option, larger kitchen, and walk-in closets. Smoke-free community. Each home features a private garage attached. Near M-59 and M-53.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Mount Clemens
1 Unit Available
84 Northbound Gratiot Ave
84 Northbound Gratiot Ave, Mount Clemens, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
Two story home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Enclosed front porch. Great hardwood floors. There is a living room and a dining room. Full unfinished basement. Small back yard with a shed and a carport.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
37522 JEFFERSON Unit#Bldg 2 Unit 201
37522 Jefferson Avenue, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 BED 2 BATH CONDO ON THE LAKE FOR LEASE $1400 A MONTH - FANTASTIC 2ND FLOOR UNIT FOR LEASE. EXCELLENT VIEWS OF LAKE FROM THE DECK AND GREAT ROOM. GAS FIREPLACE IN GREAT ROOM, 3 DOOR WALLS LEADING TO BALCONY.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
68354 Rosewood Ln
68354 Rosewood Lane, Richmond, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
924 sqft
Clean, beautiful and quiet subdivision in Richmond, close to all restaurants and shopping in town. Two story condo with 2 spacious bedrooms and 1 1/2 bath and basement. Separate dining area off kitchen, living room.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
38215 Circle
38215 Circle Dr, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
Updated, clean & ready for new tenant June 1st.

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
21823 CHRISTENBURY CREEK Boulevard
21823 Christenbury Creek Boulevard, Macomb County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$5,950
3354 sqft
Rare new construction LEASE opportunity in Macomb Township's desirable Christenbury Creek community. Arteva's "Lancaster" colonial features over 3,700+ Sqft of finished living space including an elevated study and a sunken flex room.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
31705 S River
31705 South River Road, Macomb County, MI
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1182 sqft
Beautiful, completely remodeled Riverfront Condo! 2nd floor ranch in Upscale community with Elevator. Enjoy incredible sunsets every evening and stunning river view from inside or from your private balcony.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
38610 Harrison Creek
38610 Harrison Creek Court, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
HARRISON TOWNSHIP BEAUTY!!! EXCELLENT LOCATION !! - SUPER AREA !! OPEN FLOOR PLAN -- DOORWALL TO DECK OVERLOOKING VERY PRIVATE YARD -- 1ST FLR LAUNDRY, FULL BASEMENT & LARGE 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE FOR STORAGE.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Mount Clemens
1 Unit Available
40 New Street - 2nd Floor Suite C
40 New Street, Mount Clemens, MI
Studio
$700
800 sqft
Located in Time Square Building in Downtown Mt. Clemens across from Macomb County Court building and the new “City Center Park”. Entrance at 40 New Street is security locked. Suite "C", floor plan included in docs.

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
27729 Harrison Woods
27729 Harrison Wood Lane, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$995
903 sqft
Move in ready fresh first floor condo end unit and close to everything including the beach!! Biking paths and I-94 are right around the corner. Large rooms, plenty of closets and storage throughout.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in New Baltimore, MI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for New Baltimore renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

