Muskegon, MI
Arbor Crossings Apartments
Arbor Crossings Apartments

834 S Sheridan Dr · (231) 408-5924
Location

834 S Sheridan Dr, Muskegon, MI 49442

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit L202 · Avail. Aug 7

$939

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 916 sqft

Unit F202 · Avail. Aug 7

$939

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 916 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit G103 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,131

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1165 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
Welcome to Arbor Crossings, your new home in Muskegon, MI. Our friendly atmosphere and spacious apartment homes are the perfect fit for your urban lifestyle. Residents choose Arbor Crossings for its prime location and serene setting.At our community, you’ll be minutes from shopping, restaurants, schools, hospitals and entertainment. Commuters love our close proximity to US-31, I-96, Baker College of Muskegon and Muskegon Community College.With well-designed one, two and three bedroom floor plans to choose from, Arbor Crossings in Muskegon offers private entry ways, in-home laundry hook-ups, dishwashers, central air conditioning, private patios or balconies and tranquil courtyard views. Our sparkling swimming pool will help you unwind and relax. Our on-site laundry rooms and 24-hour emergency maintenance help ease your mind and make life a little easier. Arbor Crossings is also a pet-friendly apartment community. Come see everything we have to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arbor Crossings Apartments have any available units?
Arbor Crossings Apartments has 3 units available starting at $939 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Muskegon, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Muskegon Rent Report.
What amenities does Arbor Crossings Apartments have?
Some of Arbor Crossings Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arbor Crossings Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Arbor Crossings Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arbor Crossings Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Arbor Crossings Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Arbor Crossings Apartments offer parking?
No, Arbor Crossings Apartments does not offer parking.
Does Arbor Crossings Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Arbor Crossings Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Arbor Crossings Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Arbor Crossings Apartments has a pool.
Does Arbor Crossings Apartments have accessible units?
No, Arbor Crossings Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Arbor Crossings Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arbor Crossings Apartments has units with dishwashers.
