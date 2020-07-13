Arbor Crossings Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard on-site laundry playground pool 24hr maintenance

Welcome to Arbor Crossings, your new home in Muskegon, MI. Our friendly atmosphere and spacious apartment homes are the perfect fit for your urban lifestyle. Residents choose Arbor Crossings for its prime location and serene setting.At our community, you’ll be minutes from shopping, restaurants, schools, hospitals and entertainment. Commuters love our close proximity to US-31, I-96, Baker College of Muskegon and Muskegon Community College.With well-designed one, two and three bedroom floor plans to choose from, Arbor Crossings in Muskegon offers private entry ways, in-home laundry hook-ups, dishwashers, central air conditioning, private patios or balconies and tranquil courtyard views. Our sparkling swimming pool will help you unwind and relax. Our on-site laundry rooms and 24-hour emergency maintenance help ease your mind and make life a little easier. Arbor Crossings is also a pet-friendly apartment community. Come see everything we have to offer!