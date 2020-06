Amenities

carport

Unit Amenities Property Amenities carport parking

853 W Grand Ave, Muskegon - This 3 bedroom home is close to downtown and right around the corner from the cute village of Lakeside. Less than 10 minutes from Peer Marquette beach. It is also in walking distance from Muskegon Catholic Central. The yard is fenced in and includes a carport space for parking!



(RLNE5805660)