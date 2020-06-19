All apartments in Muskegon
749 Evanston Avenue, Muskegon, MI 49442
Angell

3 Bedrooms

Unit 749 Evanston Ave. · Avail. now

$575

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
some paid utils
accessible
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
accepts section 8
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Single Family Home Located in the first block East of Getty. It has a separate living room and dining room. The large eat-in kitchen has ample cabinet space. This home has been freshly painted. 2 of the bedrooms are smaller (could fit a twin bed/twin bunk beds and a dresser). The other (master) is decent sized with a large closet. The large laundry room has built-in cabinets and a large window overlooking the backyard. This home has a covered front porch and a driveway for off-street parking. (The Garage is NOT included in the Rental.) **Water is included in Rent. Tenant pays electric and gas. Absolutely NO PETS allowed. Rent $575 plus $575 Deposit.

INCOME REQUIREMENTS: If rent required is $0 - $699, the income requirement is 3X the rent amount as your monthly income. $700 - $799, the income requirement is $2100. $800 and up, the income requirement is 2.75X the rent amount as your monthly income.

EVICTIONS: If you have had an Eviction within the last 12 months, we will NOT accept your application. If you have an Eviction older than 12 months, any judgment must have been satisfied with no outstanding balance.

Please call our office at 231-722-1444 to set-up an appointment or with any questions!

** We are an equal housing opportunity provider. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, sex, national origin, religion, handicap, familial status (presence of children under the age of 18), marital status, or age. ** Accepts Section 8.

No Pets Allowed

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

