1046 Windsor Ave

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Rent to Own Home - RENT TO OWN this 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in Muskegon's Campbell Field Neighborhood!



For a 3D tour, follow this link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=MqY7BZmviMB



Coming in the front door, you enter a large living room with large window to the front yard. To the left is the kitchen, main bath, and 2 bedrooms. Down the hall is a large master bedroom suite including a double closet and a full bathroom. Also on the main floor is a laundry room with furnace and water heater.



One year lease. Pets allowed with additional fees. Subject to credit, background and rental history check. Minimum household income of $3,600 per month to qualify. First month's rent, security deposit, and option fee (determined by length of option) due at lease signing. To apply or to view a full list of rental criteria, visit rentcalder.com/vacancies and click "Apply Now".



