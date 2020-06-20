All apartments in Muskegon
1046 Windsor Ave
Last updated June 15 2020

1046 Windsor Ave

1046 Windsor Avenue · (517) 300-0924
Location

1046 Windsor Avenue, Muskegon, MI 49441
Campbell Field

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1046 Windsor Ave · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Rent to Own Home - RENT TO OWN this 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in Muskegon's Campbell Field Neighborhood!

For a 3D tour, follow this link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=MqY7BZmviMB

Coming in the front door, you enter a large living room with large window to the front yard. To the left is the kitchen, main bath, and 2 bedrooms. Down the hall is a large master bedroom suite including a double closet and a full bathroom. Also on the main floor is a laundry room with furnace and water heater.

One year lease. Pets allowed with additional fees. Subject to credit, background and rental history check. Minimum household income of $3,600 per month to qualify. First month's rent, security deposit, and option fee (determined by length of option) due at lease signing. To apply or to view a full list of rental criteria, visit rentcalder.com/vacancies and click "Apply Now".

(RLNE5787611)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1046 Windsor Ave have any available units?
1046 Windsor Ave has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Muskegon, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Muskegon Rent Report.
Is 1046 Windsor Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1046 Windsor Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1046 Windsor Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1046 Windsor Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1046 Windsor Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1046 Windsor Ave does offer parking.
Does 1046 Windsor Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1046 Windsor Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1046 Windsor Ave have a pool?
No, 1046 Windsor Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1046 Windsor Ave have accessible units?
No, 1046 Windsor Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1046 Windsor Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1046 Windsor Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1046 Windsor Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1046 Windsor Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
