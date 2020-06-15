2221 Reynolds St

Amenities
Three Bedroom Home in Muskegon Heights - Recently updated three bedroom, one bathroom home available for rent in Muskegon Heights. Hardwood flooring, off-street parking, one stall garage NOT INCLUDED. Tenant responsible for all utilities (gas, electric, trash removal, water/sewer, and lawn care/snow removal). Renter's insurance required. Pet friendly.
Security deposit is equal to 1-1.5x the monthly rent and determined based on application strength.
Application Fee: $35
Schedule a showing on our website: https://www.lighthousepm.com/vacancies/
Lighthouse Property Management is an equal opportunity housing provider. Lighthouse does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, disability, or familial status.
(RLNE4767901)