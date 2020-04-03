Amenities

Available NOW! Commercial space for lease. Prime location on Highway H-58 and just off M28. Previously used as a bank setting, this space can have 1-2 offices and retail space. Neighboring businesses include a Chiropractic Office in this building, a furniture store next door, appliance store, plumbing & heating, credit union, laundromat and pub. Call for more details! Note*** HealthQuest Chiropractic will remain in business in this building. Available space is the other half of building.