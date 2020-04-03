All apartments in Munising
423 Mill
423 Mill

423 Mill Street · (906) 202-0427
Location

423 Mill Street, Munising, MI 49862

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$650

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Available NOW! Commercial space for lease. Prime location on Highway H-58 and just off M28. Previously used as a bank setting, this space can have 1-2 offices and retail space. Neighboring businesses include a Chiropractic Office in this building, a furniture store next door, appliance store, plumbing & heating, credit union, laundromat and pub. Call for more details! Note*** HealthQuest Chiropractic will remain in business in this building. Available space is the other half of building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 Mill have any available units?
423 Mill has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 423 Mill currently offering any rent specials?
423 Mill isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 Mill pet-friendly?
No, 423 Mill is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Munising.
Does 423 Mill offer parking?
No, 423 Mill does not offer parking.
Does 423 Mill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 423 Mill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 Mill have a pool?
No, 423 Mill does not have a pool.
Does 423 Mill have accessible units?
No, 423 Mill does not have accessible units.
Does 423 Mill have units with dishwashers?
No, 423 Mill does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 423 Mill have units with air conditioning?
No, 423 Mill does not have units with air conditioning.
