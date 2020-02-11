All apartments in Mount Pleasant
910 E. Bellows #2
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:58 AM

910 E. Bellows #2

910 E Bellows St · (989) 772-2163
Location

910 E Bellows St, Mount Pleasant, MI 48858

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
4 bedroom 2 bath townhouse $355/mth (Per Person)

WALKING DISTANCE to CMU Campus! Rent includes HEAT, water/sewer, internet, cable tv, trash. A great value within easy walking distance to many restaurants, stores and downtown Mt. Pleasant. Nicely decorated units with warm accent touches and in-unit washer and dryer. A great value in a great location for those looking for a quiet well maintained living environment. Ideal for Medical, graduate, upper level students and CAT LOVERS!. We love cats, but sorry, no dogs allowed.

Available for move in May 2020 through August 2020.
Apartment Building

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 E. Bellows #2 have any available units?
910 E. Bellows #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Pleasant, MI.
What amenities does 910 E. Bellows #2 have?
Some of 910 E. Bellows #2's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 910 E. Bellows #2 currently offering any rent specials?
910 E. Bellows #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 E. Bellows #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 910 E. Bellows #2 is pet friendly.
Does 910 E. Bellows #2 offer parking?
No, 910 E. Bellows #2 does not offer parking.
Does 910 E. Bellows #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 910 E. Bellows #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 E. Bellows #2 have a pool?
No, 910 E. Bellows #2 does not have a pool.
Does 910 E. Bellows #2 have accessible units?
No, 910 E. Bellows #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 910 E. Bellows #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 910 E. Bellows #2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 910 E. Bellows #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 910 E. Bellows #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
