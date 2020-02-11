910 E. Bellows #2

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher cats allowed microwave internet access range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

4 bedroom 2 bath townhouse $355/mth (Per Person)



WALKING DISTANCE to CMU Campus! Rent includes HEAT, water/sewer, internet, cable tv, trash. A great value within easy walking distance to many restaurants, stores and downtown Mt. Pleasant. Nicely decorated units with warm accent touches and in-unit washer and dryer. A great value in a great location for those looking for a quiet well maintained living environment. Ideal for Medical, graduate, upper level students and CAT LOVERS!. We love cats, but sorry, no dogs allowed.



Available for move in May 2020 through August 2020.

Apartment Building