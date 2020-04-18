All apartments in Mount Clemens
Find more places like 84 Northbound Gratiot Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mount Clemens, MI
/
84 Northbound Gratiot Ave
Last updated April 18 2020 at 7:27 AM

84 Northbound Gratiot Ave

84 Northbound Gratiot Ave · (866) 724-5180
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mount Clemens
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

84 Northbound Gratiot Ave, Mount Clemens, MI 48043
Mount Clemens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
Two story home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Enclosed front porch. Great hardwood floors. There is a living room and a dining room. Full unfinished basement. Small back yard with a shed and a carport.

Application Requirements -- Must Have
Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2375. (2.5x Rent)
No evictions filed in the last 5 years.
No Felonies in the last 5 years.

Yes, Pets are welcome.
No Section 8.

CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!
(734) 287-6619

PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.

"From our family to yours, welcome home."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84 Northbound Gratiot Ave have any available units?
84 Northbound Gratiot Ave has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 84 Northbound Gratiot Ave have?
Some of 84 Northbound Gratiot Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84 Northbound Gratiot Ave currently offering any rent specials?
84 Northbound Gratiot Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 Northbound Gratiot Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 84 Northbound Gratiot Ave is pet friendly.
Does 84 Northbound Gratiot Ave offer parking?
Yes, 84 Northbound Gratiot Ave does offer parking.
Does 84 Northbound Gratiot Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 84 Northbound Gratiot Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 Northbound Gratiot Ave have a pool?
No, 84 Northbound Gratiot Ave does not have a pool.
Does 84 Northbound Gratiot Ave have accessible units?
No, 84 Northbound Gratiot Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 84 Northbound Gratiot Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 84 Northbound Gratiot Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 84 Northbound Gratiot Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 84 Northbound Gratiot Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 84 Northbound Gratiot Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mount Clemens 1 BedroomsMount Clemens 2 Bedrooms
Mount Clemens Apartments with BalconyMount Clemens Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Mount Clemens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIRochester Hills, MI
Auburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIEastpointe, MIAllen Park, MISouthgate, MIRichmond, MILivonia, MIFlat Rock, MI
Grosse Pointe Park, MITaylor, MILincoln Park, MIInkster, MIWalled Lake, MIPort Huron, MIBeverly Hills, MIBerkley, MIGrosse Pointe Farms, MISt. Clair Shores, MIRiverview, MIFerndale, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-DearbornOakland University
Schoolcraft College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity