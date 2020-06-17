247 NORTH AVE UNIT #2

Amenities

Looking for a place of your own? This 1 bed/1 bath is perfect for you! Just blocks from downtown Mount Clemens, this unit it close to shopping, hospitals, restaurants, and public transportation. All appliances, water, lawn maintenance, and trash are included in the rent. Income requirements: 3X rental rate per month. Please submit 2 months of check stubs, photo of both sides of your government issued ID, full credit report with score, and proof of funds to cover move in costs along with your application. All applicants subject to a credit and background check. Must be in good standing with all utility companies. No previous evictions. Pets ok with an additional pet fee of $30/month per pet. $50 fee payable to Keller Williams Advantage.