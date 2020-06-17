All apartments in Mount Clemens
Mount Clemens, MI
247 NORTH AVE UNIT #2
247 NORTH AVE UNIT #2

247 North Avenue · (248) 380-8800
Location

247 North Avenue, Mount Clemens, MI 48043
Mount Clemens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$650

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 4346 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Looking for a place of your own? This 1 bed/1 bath is perfect for you! Just blocks from downtown Mount Clemens, this unit it close to shopping, hospitals, restaurants, and public transportation. All appliances, water, lawn maintenance, and trash are included in the rent. Income requirements: 3X rental rate per month. Please submit 2 months of check stubs, photo of both sides of your government issued ID, full credit report with score, and proof of funds to cover move in costs along with your application. All applicants subject to a credit and background check. Must be in good standing with all utility companies. No previous evictions. Pets ok with an additional pet fee of $30/month per pet. $50 fee payable to Keller Williams Advantage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 30
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 247 NORTH AVE UNIT #2 have any available units?
247 NORTH AVE UNIT #2 has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 247 NORTH AVE UNIT #2 currently offering any rent specials?
247 NORTH AVE UNIT #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 247 NORTH AVE UNIT #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 247 NORTH AVE UNIT #2 is pet friendly.
Does 247 NORTH AVE UNIT #2 offer parking?
No, 247 NORTH AVE UNIT #2 does not offer parking.
Does 247 NORTH AVE UNIT #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 247 NORTH AVE UNIT #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 247 NORTH AVE UNIT #2 have a pool?
No, 247 NORTH AVE UNIT #2 does not have a pool.
Does 247 NORTH AVE UNIT #2 have accessible units?
No, 247 NORTH AVE UNIT #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 247 NORTH AVE UNIT #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 247 NORTH AVE UNIT #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 247 NORTH AVE UNIT #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 247 NORTH AVE UNIT #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
