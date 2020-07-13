All apartments in Monroe
Oak Forest

300 Twin Oaks Drive · (734) 659-0093
Location

300 Twin Oaks Drive, Monroe, MI 48162
Northwest Monroe

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit Normandy · Avail. now

$919

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Unit Bradford · Avail. now

$944

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1039 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oak Forest.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
clubhouse
internet access
online portal
playground
Welcome home to Oak Forest! Our beautiful community is tucked within a residential neighborhood with mature trees and landscaping. Youll feel like relaxing in this park like setting, yet we are close to city conveniences, with wonderful shopping and restaurant choices located close by. Our spacious one, two and three bedroom townhomes and apartment style homes feature washer/dryer hookups, dishwashers, air conditioning and spacious closets. Most homes offer private patios, and there is room to roam with your pooch! Enjoy lounging by the swimming pool this summer and take time to enjoy a serene walk about the grounds. Come see why our residents love to call Oak Forest home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, and 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oak Forest have any available units?
Oak Forest has 2 units available starting at $919 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Oak Forest have?
Some of Oak Forest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oak Forest currently offering any rent specials?
Oak Forest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oak Forest pet-friendly?
Yes, Oak Forest is pet friendly.
Does Oak Forest offer parking?
Yes, Oak Forest offers parking.
Does Oak Forest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Oak Forest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Oak Forest have a pool?
Yes, Oak Forest has a pool.
Does Oak Forest have accessible units?
No, Oak Forest does not have accessible units.
Does Oak Forest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oak Forest has units with dishwashers.
Does Oak Forest have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Oak Forest has units with air conditioning.
