Amenities
Welcome home to Oak Forest! Our beautiful community is tucked within a residential neighborhood with mature trees and landscaping. Youll feel like relaxing in this park like setting, yet we are close to city conveniences, with wonderful shopping and restaurant choices located close by. Our spacious one, two and three bedroom townhomes and apartment style homes feature washer/dryer hookups, dishwashers, air conditioning and spacious closets. Most homes offer private patios, and there is room to roam with your pooch! Enjoy lounging by the swimming pool this summer and take time to enjoy a serene walk about the grounds. Come see why our residents love to call Oak Forest home!