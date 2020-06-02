13 Accessible Apartments for rent in Monroe, MI

/
Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Central Monroe
1 Unit Available
25 S MONROE STE 312
25 South Monroe Street, Monroe, MI
Studio
$665
570 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! Public parking all around to choose from. 1 office space with large waiting/break room area. 2nd floor office. Elevator and stairs available for access to rest of building. Long term leases available. $14 a square foot gross lease.
Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Northwest Monroe
1 Unit Available
1042 N TELEGRAPH
1042 N Telegraph Rd, Monroe, MI
Studio
$2,000
2000 sqft
Office or retail for Lease. High Visibility! 30,000 vehicles per day traffic count. US-24. 3 private offices, 2 lavatories, large open area. Nice space. Plenty of parking. Pole Sign. Gross Lease
Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Northwest Monroe
1 Unit Available
600 N TELEGRAPH
600 North Telegraph Road, Monroe, MI
Studio
$2,000
2200 sqft
High visibility! High traffic count. New parking lot. 2200 square feet. Other tenants include; convenient store, insurance, tax service, mobile phone, barber, smoke shop.
Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Northeast Monroe
1 Unit Available
905 N MACOMB ST
905 North Macomb Street, Monroe, MI
Studio
$2,000
1450 sqft
Professional Medical Complex with 1450 square feet suite available. High visibility. Conveniently located directly across from the Promedica hospital and among numerous medical facilities. Reception, wait area, 1 office, and 4 exam rooms.
Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Southwest Monroe
1 Unit Available
428 S MONROE
428 South Monroe Street, Monroe, MI
Studio
$1,750
1595 sqft
Renovated in 2012. High Quality Office Space. Reception, 1 private office, conference room, 11 work station areas, kitchenette. Within walking distance to court house. Indoor parking garage and exterior lot. Convenient guest parking.
Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
Northwest Monroe
1 Unit Available
608 N TELEGRAPH
608 N Telegraph Rd, Monroe, MI
Studio
$800
1000 sqft
High visibility! High traffic count. New parking lot. 1000 square feet. Other tenants include; convenient store, insurance, tax service, mobile phone, barber, smoke shop.
Last updated August 27 at 10:45pm
Central Monroe
1 Unit Available
25 S MONROE STE 203
25 S Monroe St, Monroe, MI
Studio
$5,200
570 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! Public parking all around to choose from. 7 office spaces with waiting room and large storage/utility room. Small area with sink and cabinets. 1st floor. Elevator and stairs available for access to rest of building.
Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
West Monroe
1 Unit Available
15600 S Telegraph Suite C
15600 South Telegraph Road, Monroe County, MI
Studio
$7,000
3538 sqft
Not your ordinary warehouse....state of the art...amazing 9,375 sq. ft. warehouse with heated concrete floors, insulated metal walls, fluorescent lighting and sky lights, 17 ft ceilings, 2 washrooms with attached 1,725 sq.
Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
West Monroe
1 Unit Available
15479 S TELEGRAPH RD
15479 South Telegraph Road, Monroe County, MI
Studio
$800
800 sqft
Office space for lease. Reception, 2 private offie. Highly visible. Easy in and out. US-24 just south of Dunbar Road. Includes Common entry and lavatory. Adjacent tenants include mortgage office and title company.
Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
2059 N MONROE
2059 North Monroe Street, Monroe County, MI
Studio
$1,200
1425 sqft
3 Private offices, conference room and plenty of open area. This School House type building has been renovated into office space. Located directly in front of the Mall of Monroe.
Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
South Monroe
1 Unit Available
15303 S Dixie
15303 South Dixie Highway, South Monroe, MI
Studio
$1,200
1470 sqft
Excellent location with huge parking lot! Former bank and previously approved through township to be used as a car lot. Many possible commercial uses- bring your ideas! Very close to I-75 expressway.
Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
3749 N DIXIE HWY
3749 North Dixie Highway, Monroe County, MI
Studio
$995
1100 sqft
Property with high visibility. Located in front of Kroger Grocery in Frenchtown. 50 percent occupied. Ideally suited for professional or medical office. 15 minute drive to Mercy Memorial Hospital. 45 parking spaces. Zoned C-1.
Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
South Monroe
1 Unit Available
15311 S DIXIE HWY
15311 South Dixie Highway, South Monroe, MI
Studio
$9,000
54000 sqft
Vacant big box retail space. Located south of Downtown Business District om M-125. Formerly Crafts 2000 and a Hess department Store. 54,000 square feet. 11 acres.
