All apartments in Manchester
Find more places like 1003 E Duncan St Apt 2A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manchester, MI
/
1003 E Duncan St Apt 2A
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:39 AM

1003 E Duncan St Apt 2A

1003 East Duncan Street · (734) 669-5818
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1003 East Duncan Street, Manchester, MI 48158

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1325 · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1239 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
internet access
FURNISHED CONDO & Peaceful , wooded view from balcony! All furniture, dishes, linens - everything you need to move right in! Spacious 2nd floor ranch style end unit. Immaculate condition and features two bedrooms, two full baths, all appliances including washer and dryer. Large windows in dining area. Clubhouse, fitness facility, water included. Extra storage available to rent separately. Long-term lease possible. Sorry, no pets, no smoking. Will consider 8-12 month lease, can't end earlier than Mar or April 2021.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5764897)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1003 E Duncan St Apt 2A have any available units?
1003 E Duncan St Apt 2A has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1003 E Duncan St Apt 2A have?
Some of 1003 E Duncan St Apt 2A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1003 E Duncan St Apt 2A currently offering any rent specials?
1003 E Duncan St Apt 2A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 E Duncan St Apt 2A pet-friendly?
No, 1003 E Duncan St Apt 2A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manchester.
Does 1003 E Duncan St Apt 2A offer parking?
Yes, 1003 E Duncan St Apt 2A does offer parking.
Does 1003 E Duncan St Apt 2A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1003 E Duncan St Apt 2A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 E Duncan St Apt 2A have a pool?
No, 1003 E Duncan St Apt 2A does not have a pool.
Does 1003 E Duncan St Apt 2A have accessible units?
No, 1003 E Duncan St Apt 2A does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 E Duncan St Apt 2A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1003 E Duncan St Apt 2A has units with dishwashers.
Does 1003 E Duncan St Apt 2A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1003 E Duncan St Apt 2A has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1003 E Duncan St Apt 2A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Toledo, OHLansing, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWestland, MINovi, MIEast Lansing, MIPerrysburg, OHOkemos, MIYpsilanti, MIDearborn Heights, MIJackson, MI
Maumee, OHPlymouth, MIRomulus, MIHolt, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MIDexter, MIHowell, MISylvania, OHBelleville, MITemperance, MINorthville, MI
Milford, MIWayne, MIMonroe, MILivonia, MISouth Monroe, MIHaslett, MIWalled Lake, MIWolverine Lake, MIGarden City, MIOregon, OHFarmington, MIFenton, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Ann ArborUniversity of Michigan-Ann Arbor
Michigan State UniversitySchoolcraft College
Western Michigan University-Thomas M. Cooley Law School
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity