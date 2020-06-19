1003 E Duncan St Apt 2A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking internet access

FURNISHED CONDO & Peaceful , wooded view from balcony! All furniture, dishes, linens - everything you need to move right in! Spacious 2nd floor ranch style end unit. Immaculate condition and features two bedrooms, two full baths, all appliances including washer and dryer. Large windows in dining area. Clubhouse, fitness facility, water included. Extra storage available to rent separately. Long-term lease possible. Sorry, no pets, no smoking. Will consider 8-12 month lease, can't end earlier than Mar or April 2021.



No Pets Allowed



