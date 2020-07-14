All apartments in Madison Heights
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 PM

Concord Towers

32600 Concord Dr · (833) 382-3750
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

32600 Concord Dr, Madison Heights, MI 48071
Madison Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 410 · Avail. Sep 7

$785

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit 223 · Avail. Sep 20

$815

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 624 · Avail. now

$905

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Unit 213 · Avail. now

$945

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Concord Towers.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
carport
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
refrigerator
range
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
media room
package receiving
Make your home at Concord Towers Apartments and enjoy peaceful living in a vibrant downtown setting. Our entire community was designed for your convenience and enjoyment. Stroll out your front door and instantly be surrounded by beautiful downtown Madison Heights with its numerous restaurants, theaters, art galleries and more. When you want to unwind and relax, burn off stress at our 24-hour fitness center or curl up in your spacious, elegantly appointed apartment home.The amenities at Concord Towers Apartments are just as impressive as our setting. Our spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes feature attractive open floor plans, kitchens with name-brand energy-efficient appliances, plush carpeting and air conditioning. We encourage you to visit and see for yourself just how much Concord Towers Apartments has to offer, including our unique 24-hour service guarantee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Concord Towers have any available units?
Concord Towers has 4 units available starting at $785 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Concord Towers have?
Some of Concord Towers's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Concord Towers currently offering any rent specials?
Concord Towers is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Concord Towers pet-friendly?
Yes, Concord Towers is pet friendly.
Does Concord Towers offer parking?
Yes, Concord Towers offers parking.
Does Concord Towers have units with washers and dryers?
No, Concord Towers does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Concord Towers have a pool?
No, Concord Towers does not have a pool.
Does Concord Towers have accessible units?
Yes, Concord Towers has accessible units.
Does Concord Towers have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Concord Towers has units with dishwashers.
Does Concord Towers have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Concord Towers has units with air conditioning.
