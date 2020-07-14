Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal refrigerator range Property Amenities accessible carport elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance media room package receiving

Make your home at Concord Towers Apartments and enjoy peaceful living in a vibrant downtown setting. Our entire community was designed for your convenience and enjoyment. Stroll out your front door and instantly be surrounded by beautiful downtown Madison Heights with its numerous restaurants, theaters, art galleries and more. When you want to unwind and relax, burn off stress at our 24-hour fitness center or curl up in your spacious, elegantly appointed apartment home.The amenities at Concord Towers Apartments are just as impressive as our setting. Our spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes feature attractive open floor plans, kitchens with name-brand energy-efficient appliances, plush carpeting and air conditioning. We encourage you to visit and see for yourself just how much Concord Towers Apartments has to offer, including our unique 24-hour service guarantee.