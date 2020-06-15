All apartments in Madison Heights
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

26457 Wolverine Street

26457 Wolverine Street · No Longer Available
Location

26457 Wolverine Street, Madison Heights, MI 48071
Madison Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
- Charming three bedroom for rent! This property features hardwood floors, updated bathroom, nice deck in back yard, fenced in yard, and much more! All appliances included. To schedule a showing, call Ray at (586) 524-4351.

(RLNE4919155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26457 Wolverine Street have any available units?
26457 Wolverine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Madison Heights, MI.
Is 26457 Wolverine Street currently offering any rent specials?
26457 Wolverine Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26457 Wolverine Street pet-friendly?
No, 26457 Wolverine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Madison Heights.
Does 26457 Wolverine Street offer parking?
No, 26457 Wolverine Street does not offer parking.
Does 26457 Wolverine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26457 Wolverine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26457 Wolverine Street have a pool?
No, 26457 Wolverine Street does not have a pool.
Does 26457 Wolverine Street have accessible units?
No, 26457 Wolverine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 26457 Wolverine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 26457 Wolverine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26457 Wolverine Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 26457 Wolverine Street does not have units with air conditioning.
