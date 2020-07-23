Rent Calculator
All apartments in Madison Heights
Find more places like 1107 E KALAMA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Madison Heights, MI
/
1107 E KALAMA Avenue
Last updated July 21 2020 at 1:06 AM
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1107 E KALAMA Avenue
1107 East Kalama Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Madison Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Location
1107 East Kalama Avenue, Madison Heights, MI 48071
Madison Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
WOW! Move-in Condition 3 bedroom ranch with breezeway to 1.5 car attached garage. Specific application for this owner. Inquire with your agent.
Pet fee with any acceptable to owner pets
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1107 E KALAMA Avenue have any available units?
1107 E KALAMA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Madison Heights, MI
.
What amenities does 1107 E KALAMA Avenue have?
Some of 1107 E KALAMA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1107 E KALAMA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1107 E KALAMA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 E KALAMA Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1107 E KALAMA Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1107 E KALAMA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1107 E KALAMA Avenue offers parking.
Does 1107 E KALAMA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1107 E KALAMA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 E KALAMA Avenue have a pool?
No, 1107 E KALAMA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1107 E KALAMA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1107 E KALAMA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 E KALAMA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1107 E KALAMA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1107 E KALAMA Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1107 E KALAMA Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
