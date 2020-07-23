1107 E KALAMA Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

WOW! Move-in Condition 3 bedroom ranch with breezeway to 1.5 car attached garage. Specific application for this owner. Inquire with your agent.

Pet fee with any acceptable to owner pets