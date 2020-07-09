Furnished/Turnkey Suites @ Oak Hill Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly all utils included

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse gym parking pool garage internet access tennis court

"Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date. 30-day minimum to give notice to vacate.



MotorCityRelocation.com offers a variety of furnished corporate housing options in Downtown and Greater Detroit. These apartments are fully furnished and include all the details, leading to our Just Bring Your Suitcase (TM) tag-line. Value Suites, offers an affordable and unique alternative to hotels at properties you won't find offered through large corporate housing providers. We are "Your Bridge to Whatever is Next" (TM).



From the property website:

Unique features at this community include fountain lakes, a sun deck, three heated swimming pools, tennis courts, and town homes with attached garages. This location provides easy access to shopping centers, local parks, and golf courses, as well as the M-59, M-53, and freeways.



Private Entrances

In-Home Washer and Dryer

Gourmet Kitchen

Private Balconies and Patios

Private Lit Carport with Each Apartment

Large Walk-in Closets

Designer Customized Cabinets and Vanities

Shelby Township Beautification Excellence Award Nominee

Gatehouse Entry

Dog-Friendly (restrictions apply)

Cat-Friendly (restrictions apply)

Fully Equipped Fitness Center

3 Heated Swimming Pools

Tennis Courts

Fountained Lakes

Beautifully Renovated Clubhouse

24 Hour Premier Maintenance Guarantee



30-day minimum.

Easy remote lease and online payment process.

All utilities included - one payment covers everything.



Clean, crisp and bright. Hassle free temporary housing solution. MotorCityRelocation.com - the corporate housing wholesale source. We are "the bridge to whatever is next" (TM). Just bring your suitcase (TM).



