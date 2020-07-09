All apartments in Macomb County
Furnished/Turnkey Suites @ Oak Hill Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

Furnished/Turnkey Suites @ Oak Hill Apartments

45600 Oak Hill Boulevard · (248) 881-4937
Location

45600 Oak Hill Boulevard, Macomb County, MI 48317

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Lower Level Furnished Suite - Turnkey · Avail. now

$2,130

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 613 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
"Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date. 30-day minimum to give notice to vacate.

MotorCityRelocation.com offers a variety of furnished corporate housing options in Downtown and Greater Detroit. These apartments are fully furnished and include all the details, leading to our Just Bring Your Suitcase (TM) tag-line. Value Suites, offers an affordable and unique alternative to hotels at properties you won't find offered through large corporate housing providers. We are "Your Bridge to Whatever is Next" (TM).

From the property website:
Unique features at this community include fountain lakes, a sun deck, three heated swimming pools, tennis courts, and town homes with attached garages. This location provides easy access to shopping centers, local parks, and golf courses, as well as the M-59, M-53, and freeways.

Private Entrances
In-Home Washer and Dryer
Gourmet Kitchen
Private Balconies and Patios
Private Lit Carport with Each Apartment
Large Walk-in Closets
Designer Customized Cabinets and Vanities
Shelby Township Beautification Excellence Award Nominee
Gatehouse Entry
Dog-Friendly (restrictions apply)
Cat-Friendly (restrictions apply)
Fully Equipped Fitness Center
3 Heated Swimming Pools
Tennis Courts
Fountained Lakes
Beautifully Renovated Clubhouse
24 Hour Premier Maintenance Guarantee

30-day minimum.
Easy remote lease and online payment process.
All utilities included - one payment covers everything.

Clean, crisp and bright. Hassle free temporary housing solution. MotorCityRelocation.com - the corporate housing wholesale source. We are "the bridge to whatever is next" (TM). Just bring your suitcase (TM).

See other options in the city and in the suburbs here: https://www.motorcityrelocation.com/

Found the right one? Head over to our website to place a reservation deposit!
https://www.motorcityrelocation.com/book-a-suite/

(RLNE5122597)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Furnished/Turnkey Suites @ Oak Hill Apartments have any available units?
Furnished/Turnkey Suites @ Oak Hill Apartments has a unit available for $2,130 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Furnished/Turnkey Suites @ Oak Hill Apartments have?
Some of Furnished/Turnkey Suites @ Oak Hill Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Furnished/Turnkey Suites @ Oak Hill Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Furnished/Turnkey Suites @ Oak Hill Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Furnished/Turnkey Suites @ Oak Hill Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Furnished/Turnkey Suites @ Oak Hill Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Furnished/Turnkey Suites @ Oak Hill Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Furnished/Turnkey Suites @ Oak Hill Apartments offers parking.
Does Furnished/Turnkey Suites @ Oak Hill Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Furnished/Turnkey Suites @ Oak Hill Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Furnished/Turnkey Suites @ Oak Hill Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Furnished/Turnkey Suites @ Oak Hill Apartments has a pool.
Does Furnished/Turnkey Suites @ Oak Hill Apartments have accessible units?
No, Furnished/Turnkey Suites @ Oak Hill Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Furnished/Turnkey Suites @ Oak Hill Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Furnished/Turnkey Suites @ Oak Hill Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Furnished/Turnkey Suites @ Oak Hill Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Furnished/Turnkey Suites @ Oak Hill Apartments has units with air conditioning.
