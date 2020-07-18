All apartments in Macomb County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

46124 ALLENTON Drive

46124 Allenton Drive · (248) 256-5436
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

46124 Allenton Drive, Macomb County, MI 48044

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1285 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful first floor condo for lease! 2 Bedrooms, 2 full baths, laundry in unit, great room with gas fireplace, freshly painted, breakfast bar, all appliances, patio and a 1 car attached garage. Association fee and water included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46124 ALLENTON Drive have any available units?
46124 ALLENTON Drive has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 46124 ALLENTON Drive have?
Some of 46124 ALLENTON Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46124 ALLENTON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
46124 ALLENTON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46124 ALLENTON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 46124 ALLENTON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Macomb County.
Does 46124 ALLENTON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 46124 ALLENTON Drive offers parking.
Does 46124 ALLENTON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46124 ALLENTON Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46124 ALLENTON Drive have a pool?
No, 46124 ALLENTON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 46124 ALLENTON Drive have accessible units?
No, 46124 ALLENTON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 46124 ALLENTON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46124 ALLENTON Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 46124 ALLENTON Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 46124 ALLENTON Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
