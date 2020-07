45517 Revere

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

WELCOME TO THE TOWN CENTER APARTMENT COMMUNITY JUST SOUTH OF THE LIVE/WORK CONDO'S ON LAKESIDE BLVD. IN SHELBY TOWNSHIP....EVERYTHING IS JUST MINUTES AWAY, SHOPPING, EATING, PARKS, BIKING, ETC. THIS IS A 2 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATH WITH A 1 CAR GARAGE. THE FLOOR PLAN IS TOWNHOUSE STYLE SO THE LIVING AREA IS ALL ON THE 2ND FLOOR. ENTERING FROM THE BACK SIDE OF THE BUILDING. SPACIOUS 1,200 SQUARE FEET OF LIVING AREA WITH 2 DECKS TO ENJOY THIS BEAUTIFUL SUMMER WE ARE NOW HAVING....1 YEAR LEASE, CREDIT REPORT AND APPLICATION WITH DEPOSIT REQUIRED. PETS ALLOWED WITH $500. NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT PER PET, MUST CLEAN UP AFTER THEM AS WELL AND KEPT ON A LEASH...