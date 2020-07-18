All apartments in Macomb County
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:40 PM

37467 Stonegate

37467 Stonegate Circle · No Longer Available
Location

37467 Stonegate Circle, Macomb County, MI 48036

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
to follow

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37467 Stonegate have any available units?
37467 Stonegate doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Macomb County, MI.
What amenities does 37467 Stonegate have?
Some of 37467 Stonegate's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37467 Stonegate currently offering any rent specials?
37467 Stonegate is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37467 Stonegate pet-friendly?
No, 37467 Stonegate is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Macomb County.
Does 37467 Stonegate offer parking?
Yes, 37467 Stonegate offers parking.
Does 37467 Stonegate have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 37467 Stonegate offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 37467 Stonegate have a pool?
No, 37467 Stonegate does not have a pool.
Does 37467 Stonegate have accessible units?
No, 37467 Stonegate does not have accessible units.
Does 37467 Stonegate have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37467 Stonegate has units with dishwashers.
Does 37467 Stonegate have units with air conditioning?
No, 37467 Stonegate does not have units with air conditioning.
