Amenities

on-site laundry parking gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool

Weathervane is in the perfect location! Not only are we nestled in the heart of Clinton Township but offer a wonderful mix of city and suburban living. Close to interstate 94, popular restaurants and shopping. We take pride in our property! Please call the Leasing office today to schedule of tour of your new HOME!