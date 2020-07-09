24311 Country Squire Street - 320

Amenities
If you are looking for space, you have found the right place! Country Squire Apartments offers 1 bedroom/1 bath and 2 bedroom/1.5 bath floor plans with walk in closets and ample storage. We are just minutes from Metro Park Beach area, entertainment and dining! Call our friendly staff today for a tour of our newly renovated model.
If you are looking for space, you have found the right place! Country Squire Apartments offers 1 bedroom/1 bath and 2 bedroom/1.5 bath floor plans with walk in closets and ample storage. We are just minutes from Metro Park Beach area, entertainment and dining! Call our friendly staff today for a tour of our newly renovated model.