Macomb County, MI
24311 Country Squire Street - 320
Last updated February 19 2020 at 3:24 AM

24311 Country Squire Street - 320

24311 Country Squire Street · (586) 792-1370
Location

24311 Country Squire Street, Macomb County, MI 48035

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$810

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
If you are looking for space, you have found the right place! Country Squire Apartments offers 1 bedroom/1 bath and 2 bedroom/1.5 bath floor plans with walk in closets and ample storage. We are just minutes from Metro Park Beach area, entertainment and dining! Call our friendly staff today for a tour of our newly renovated model.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24311 Country Squire Street - 320 have any available units?
24311 Country Squire Street - 320 has a unit available for $810 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 24311 Country Squire Street - 320 currently offering any rent specials?
24311 Country Squire Street - 320 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24311 Country Squire Street - 320 pet-friendly?
No, 24311 Country Squire Street - 320 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Macomb County.
Does 24311 Country Squire Street - 320 offer parking?
No, 24311 Country Squire Street - 320 does not offer parking.
Does 24311 Country Squire Street - 320 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24311 Country Squire Street - 320 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24311 Country Squire Street - 320 have a pool?
No, 24311 Country Squire Street - 320 does not have a pool.
Does 24311 Country Squire Street - 320 have accessible units?
No, 24311 Country Squire Street - 320 does not have accessible units.
Does 24311 Country Squire Street - 320 have units with dishwashers?
No, 24311 Country Squire Street - 320 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24311 Country Squire Street - 320 have units with air conditioning?
No, 24311 Country Squire Street - 320 does not have units with air conditioning.
