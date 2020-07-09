24311 Country Squire Street - 320

Amenities

recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

If you are looking for space, you have found the right place! Country Squire Apartments offers 1 bedroom/1 bath and 2 bedroom/1.5 bath floor plans with walk in closets and ample storage. We are just minutes from Metro Park Beach area, entertainment and dining! Call our friendly staff today for a tour of our newly renovated model.

If you are looking for space, you have found the right place! Country Squire Apartments offers 1 bedroom/1 bath and 2 bedroom/1.5 bath floor plans with walk in closets and ample storage. We are just minutes from Metro Park Beach area, entertainment and dining! Call our friendly staff today for a tour of our newly renovated model.