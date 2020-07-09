All apartments in Macomb County
Find more places like 16989 18 Mile.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Macomb County, MI
/
16989 18 Mile
Last updated May 12 2020 at 9:48 PM

16989 18 Mile

16989 18 Mile Road · (586) 873-5419
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

16989 18 Mile Road, Macomb County, MI 48038

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,208

Studio · 1 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Join Anchor Tenant, J. Baldwin’s, at this well-maintained/professionally managed property. Multiple spaces available: 16997 18 Mile- 1,330 SF- built-out as general office. 16991 18 Mile- 1,100 SF- built-out as general office. 16989 18 Mile- 1,900 SF- former furniture store. Large open space with two private offices. 16991 and 16989 18 Mile Rd can be combined to deliver 3,000 SF Monument signage available All offers subject to the Buyers review and approval of an in-person inspection after the offer is accepted and/or at a later date

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16989 18 Mile have any available units?
16989 18 Mile has a unit available for $2,208 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 16989 18 Mile currently offering any rent specials?
16989 18 Mile is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16989 18 Mile pet-friendly?
No, 16989 18 Mile is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Macomb County.
Does 16989 18 Mile offer parking?
Yes, 16989 18 Mile offers parking.
Does 16989 18 Mile have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16989 18 Mile does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16989 18 Mile have a pool?
No, 16989 18 Mile does not have a pool.
Does 16989 18 Mile have accessible units?
No, 16989 18 Mile does not have accessible units.
Does 16989 18 Mile have units with dishwashers?
No, 16989 18 Mile does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16989 18 Mile have units with air conditioning?
No, 16989 18 Mile does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 16989 18 Mile?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Redwood Washington Township MI
57163 Cypress St
Rochester, MI 48094
Foxcroft Townhomes
1920 Orchard Crest St
Shelby, MI 48317
Carlyle Place Apartments
43144 Carlyle Pl
Clinton, MI 48038
Eastwood Village Apartments
24382 Eastwood Village Ct
Clinton, MI 48035
Maple Grove Apartments
8602 Beech Drive
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
Clinton Place
42566 Clinton Place Dr
Clinton, MI 48038
Kirkway Apartments
8891 Christopher St
Washington, MI 48094
Harlo Apartments
31499 Mound Rd
Warren, MI 48092

Similar Pages

Macomb County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Roseville, MIMadison Heights, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MICenter Line, MIRochester, MIUtica, MIHazel Park, MISt. Clair Shores, MIMount Clemens, MI
Eastpointe, MIGrosse Pointe Woods, MIHarper Woods, MIFerndale, MIGrosse Pointe Farms, MIClawson, MIOak Park, MIGrosse Pointe Park, MIBerkley, MIBirmingham, MIBloomfield Hills, MILake Orion, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity