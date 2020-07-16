All apartments in Macomb County
Find more places like 14208 Lakeside.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Macomb County, MI
/
14208 Lakeside
Last updated June 11 2020 at 1:43 AM

14208 Lakeside

14208 Lakeside Boulevard North · (586) 200-1972
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

14208 Lakeside Boulevard North, Macomb County, MI 48315

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1902 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Here it is! Another Live/Work for lease all in one or just live and have plenty of storage,or lease out the business area on the main level to an up and coming new business for an added income in a great location. (Approval will be needed). 1st floor business area can be work office/gift shop/art gallery, online selling, etc. 2nd and 3rd floors are living quarters with private door and a single car garage. Living room, large kitchen w/all appliances included. Washer/dryer on the 3rd level where all the dirty clothes are..Live/work atmosphere offers a unique and modern concept in living that stays ahead of today's fast paced life style. Close to everything you can think of. 2 parks in the area offer a peaceful quiet setting for outdoor relaxation! Home Owners Association fee paid by the owner, tenant to pay gas, electric and water usage...Shown by appts. daily 1 to 6 pm. no Sundays.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14208 Lakeside have any available units?
14208 Lakeside has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14208 Lakeside have?
Some of 14208 Lakeside's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14208 Lakeside currently offering any rent specials?
14208 Lakeside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14208 Lakeside pet-friendly?
No, 14208 Lakeside is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Macomb County.
Does 14208 Lakeside offer parking?
Yes, 14208 Lakeside offers parking.
Does 14208 Lakeside have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14208 Lakeside offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14208 Lakeside have a pool?
No, 14208 Lakeside does not have a pool.
Does 14208 Lakeside have accessible units?
No, 14208 Lakeside does not have accessible units.
Does 14208 Lakeside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14208 Lakeside has units with dishwashers.
Does 14208 Lakeside have units with air conditioning?
No, 14208 Lakeside does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 14208 Lakeside?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Foxcroft Townhomes
1920 Orchard Crest St
Shelby, MI 48317
Warren Woods Apartments
4385 Frazho Rd
Warren, MI 48091
Carlyle Place Apartments
43144 Carlyle Pl
Clinton, MI 48038
Maple Creek
8600 Beech Dr
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
Huntington Club Apartments
28801 Imperial Dr
Warren, MI 48093
Clinton Manor Apartments
24666 Katherine Ct
Harrison, MI 48045
Clinton Place
42566 Clinton Place Dr
Clinton, MI 48038
Kirkway Apartments
8891 Christopher St
Washington, MI 48094

Similar Pages

Macomb County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Roseville, MIMadison Heights, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MICenter Line, MIRochester, MIUtica, MIHazel Park, MISt. Clair Shores, MIMount Clemens, MI
Eastpointe, MIGrosse Pointe Woods, MIHarper Woods, MIFerndale, MIGrosse Pointe Farms, MIClawson, MIOak Park, MIGrosse Pointe Park, MIBerkley, MIBirmingham, MIBloomfield Hills, MILake Orion, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity