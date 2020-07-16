14196 Lakeside.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Here it is! Another Live/Work for lease all in one or just live and have plenty of storage,or lease out the business area on the main level to an up and coming new business for an added income in a great location. (Approval will be needed). 1st floor business area can be work office/gift shop/art gallery, online selling, etc. 2nd and 3rd floors are living quarters with private door and a single car garage. Living room, large kitchen w/all appliances included. Washer/dryer on the 3rd level where all the dirty clothes are..Live/work atmosphere offers a unique and modern concept in living that stays ahead of today's fast paced life style. Close to everything you can think of. 2 parks in the area offer a peaceful quiet setting for outdoor relaxation! Home Owners Association fee paid by the owner, tenant to pay gas, electric and water usage...Shown by appts. daily 1 to 6 pm. no Sundays.