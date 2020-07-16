All apartments in Macomb County
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:08 AM

14196 Lakeside

14196 Lakeside Boulevard North · (586) 200-1972
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

14196 Lakeside Boulevard North, Macomb County, MI 48315

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1938 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Here it is! Another Live/Work for lease all in one or just live and have plenty of storage,or lease out the business area on the main level to an up and coming new business for an added income in a great location. (Approval will be needed). 1st floor business area can be work office/gift shop/art gallery, online selling, etc. 2nd and 3rd floors are living quarters with private door and a single car garage. Living room, large kitchen w/all appliances included. Washer/dryer on the 3rd level where all the dirty clothes are..Live/work atmosphere offers a unique and modern concept in living that stays ahead of today's fast paced life style. Close to everything you can think of. 2 parks in the area offer a peaceful quiet setting for outdoor relaxation! Home Owners Association fee paid by the owner, tenant to pay gas, electric and water usage...Shown by appts. daily 1 to 6 pm. no Sundays.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 14196 Lakeside have any available units?
14196 Lakeside has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14196 Lakeside have?
Some of 14196 Lakeside's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14196 Lakeside currently offering any rent specials?
14196 Lakeside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14196 Lakeside pet-friendly?
No, 14196 Lakeside is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Macomb County.
Does 14196 Lakeside offer parking?
Yes, 14196 Lakeside offers parking.
Does 14196 Lakeside have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14196 Lakeside offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14196 Lakeside have a pool?
No, 14196 Lakeside does not have a pool.
Does 14196 Lakeside have accessible units?
No, 14196 Lakeside does not have accessible units.
Does 14196 Lakeside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14196 Lakeside has units with dishwashers.
Does 14196 Lakeside have units with air conditioning?
No, 14196 Lakeside does not have units with air conditioning.

